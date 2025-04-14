The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched the second phase of its contactless biometric passport application system in the U.S., Brazil, Jamaica, and Mexico.

This announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the NIS Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr. Akinsola Akinlabi, via the official NIS ‘X’ page.

The NIS revealed that the new system launched in the U.S. on April 11, followed by Jamaica on April 14, with Mexico and Brazil also set to implement the system around the same time, on April 14, 2025.

Akinlabi said the move was part of the service’s plan to make passport renewal easier for Nigerians abroad.

According to him, the application is currently available on the Google Play Store as “NIS Mobile,” which allows Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting any passport center for biometric enrollment.

He added that the Apple Store version will be available soon, and an enhanced version of the NIS Mobile App for both Android and iOS users will be deployed to further improve user experience and accessibility.

“With this rollout, the NIS announced that the contactless passport application is now available in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.

“The system has yet to be launched in Australia and Nigeria, with a future date to be announced for both countries,” he said.

Akinlabi reiterated the NIS’s commitment to delivering innovative and efficient services to Nigerians globally.

What you should know

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) launched its contactless passport application system in Europe on February 7, 2025.

The system was first available to Nigerians in the United Kingdom and Ireland, following an earlier rollout in Canada on November 5, 2024, marking the second phase of the diaspora service expansion.

The new system allows Nigerians to renew their passports without the need to visit a passport centre for biometric enrolment. Applicants can easily download the NIS Mobile application from the Google Play Store to begin the process.

According to NIS Comptroller General Kemi Nandap, this initiative is aimed at easing the burden of passport acquisition and renewal for Nigerians living abroad.

The service offers innovative and efficient passport processing for Nigerians worldwide, ensuring better access to travel documentation.

The NIS is committed to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery for the diaspora community.

The introduction of the contactless passport application process marks a significant step toward efficient, secure, and convenient travel document management.

By allowing applicants to submit their passport applications digitally, the system eliminates physical interactions, ensuring quick verification and smooth processing, making it easier for citizens to apply from anywhere with internet access.