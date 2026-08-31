NIS announces September dates for passport intervention exercise in UK

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced dates and locations for a passport intervention exercise for Nigerians in the United Kingdom in September 2026.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced dates and locations for a passport intervention exercise for Nigerians in the United Kingdom in September 2026.

The information was contained in a public announcement issued by the NIS on Monday, August 31, 2026.

This follows an earlier announcement on the deployment of a Passport Intervention Team from the NIS Headquarters in Abuja to the UK, on the directive of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

What they are saying

The NIS said the intervention exercise will take place in four UK locations, following consultations with the High Commission of Nigeria and representatives of Nigerian communities in the UK.

The exercise will hold in London and Manchester from September 7 to 19, 2026, while Aberdeen and Cardiff will host the intervention from September 21 to 26, 2026.

“Sequel to the earlier announcement on the deployment of a Passport Intervention Team from the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja, to the United Kingdom, on the directives of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Service hereby informs the public that:

“Following due consultation with the High Commission of Nigeria and representatives of Nigerian communities in the UK, the provisional locations, venues and dates for the intervention exercise are as indicated below,” the statement read in part.

The locations and venues are London: Layali Lounge, Trent Park, Bramley Road, from September 7 to 19; Manchester: Nigerian House, 23 Platt Lane, from September 7 to 19; Aberdeen: Hilton Convention Centre, 13 Smithfield Road, from September 21 to 26; and Cardiff: Sophia Gardens, Sophia Walk, from September 21 to 26.

The Service said eligible Nigerians in the specified locations and surrounding areas can use the exercise to obtain new passports, renew existing passports or resolve pending applications.

Additional details

Applicants are required to apply and make payment through the NIS passport application portal before attending the exercise.

Applicants must present a completed application form, payment slip as proof of payment, appointment slip and a self-addressed return envelope.

For passport renewals, applicants must also present their current passport.

Applicants who arrive with cash will not be attended to, as payments must be made through the designated online portal.

The NIS said its digital passport application channels, including the Contactless Passport Application System, remain operational, while home delivery is also available.

For further enquiries or assistance, applicants can contact the NIS through passport.london@immigration.gov.ng or WhatsApp on +234 916 087 8000.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service announced the deployment of a dedicated Passport Intervention Team to the United Kingdom from August 10, 2026, to process pending applications, enrol new applicants and handle renewals for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Interior Minister Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo directed the deployment, instructing Comptroller-General of Immigration Kemi Nandap to send the team from NIS headquarters to work alongside the Nigerian High Commission in London on the exercise.

The intervention is open to applicants with pending passport applications, new applicants, and holders of passports with less than one year remaining before expiry who wish to renew.

Applicants are required to present completed application forms and proof of payment during enrolment.

The team is scheduled to visit designated cities across the United Kingdom to conduct passport enrolment and processing.

Applicants were advised not to proceed to any location until the relevant schedule had been officially communicated.

The NIS said the intervention was designed to bring passport services closer to Nigerians in different parts of the UK rather than centralising the exercise in London alone.

What you should know

The latest UK intervention complements the digital passport option and continues the Federal Government’s efforts to make passport services more accessible to Nigerians living abroad.

In April 2025, the NIS launched the second phase of its contactless biometric passport application system in the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and Brazil to make passport renewal easier for Nigerians in the diaspora.

The system, launched in the United States on April 11, 2025, and in Jamaica on April 14, allows eligible Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting a passport centre for biometric enrolment through the NIS Mobile application on the Google Play Store.