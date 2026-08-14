U.S. names Brandon Hudspeth as new consul general in Lagos

Brandon Hudspeth has been appointed the new U.S. Consul General in Lagos, returning to Nigeria where he previously served as the Consulate’s Political-Economic Section Chief.

Brandon Hudspeth has been appointed the new U.S. Consul General in Lagos, returning to Nigeria where he previously served as the Consulate’s Political-Economic Section Chief.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria disclosed this in a post on its official X page on Friday.

His appointment comes shortly after the transfer of routine U.S. visa services from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja to the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, with Nigerians now required to process routine visa applications in Lagos from August 1, 2026.

The appointment places Hudspeth at the head of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos at a time when the U.S. diplomatic mission is implementing significant changes to its visa operations in Nigeria.

What they are saying

The U.S. Embassy welcomed Hudspeth to his new position, describing his appointment as a return to Nigeria after his previous diplomatic assignment in Lagos. Prior to his appointment in Lagos, Hudspeth served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Namibia.

“We’re excited to welcome Brandon Hudspeth as the new Consul General at U.S. Consulate General Lagos, returning to Nigeria after previously serving as the Consulate’s Political-Economic Section Chief,” the embassy said.

His diplomatic career also includes postings in the Philippines, Mali, Cuba and Afghanistan, as well as assignments in Washington at the Operations Center and the Bureau of African Affairs.

The U.S. Embassy said it looks forward to working with Hudspeth to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria.

Get up to speed

Hudspeth assumes the Lagos position as the U.S. diplomatic mission in Nigeria implements a major change to its routine visa operations, with Lagos now serving as the designated location for routine U.S. visa applications in the country.

Effective August 1, 2026, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja stopped providing routine visa services.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria said the change forms part of a broader realignment of visa operations across Africa.

The U.S. Department of State said the restructuring is intended to strengthen national security by standardising screening, vetting and adjudication processes.

The restructuring is also intended to improve operational efficiency and align visa operations with evolving U.S. immigration policy priorities.

The U.S. Mission said the consolidation of visa services into regional hubs is part of a longstanding practice aimed at improving consistency and efficiency in visa processing.

What you should know

Lagos is one of 20 designated visa-processing hubs in Africa under the U.S. State Department’s restructuring of consular operations, making the city a key centre for routine U.S. visa applications following the changes in Nigeria. Nairametrics reported in June 2026 that the restructuring would reduce the number of U.S. embassies and consulates in Africa providing routine visa services from nearly 50 to 20.

The 20 designated visa-processing hubs are Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Johannesburg, Kampala, Kigali, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Monrovia, Nairobi, Port Louis, Praia and Yaoundé.

Applicants from countries without designated visa hubs may have to travel to an approved location, such as Lagos, to complete their visa applications.

Missions that are no longer designated as routine visa-processing centres will continue providing services to American citizens, emergency assistance and selected diplomatic functions.

A new U.S. Consulate campus is under construction in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, as part of efforts to expand processing capacity and modernise U.S. consular operations in Nigeria.

The designation of Lagos as a regional visa-processing hub, alongside the construction of a new consulate campus, reinforces the city’s growing role in U.S. consular operations in Nigeria and the wider West African region.