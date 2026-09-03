IGP Disu disburses N2.3 billion to 2,971 families of deceased police officers

The Nigeria Police Force has disbursed N2.3 billion to 2,971 beneficiaries and next-of-kins of deceased police officers, covering insurance policy years spanning 2017 to 2025.

The Nigeria Police Force has disbursed N2.3 billion to 2,971 beneficiaries and next-of-kins of deceased police officers, covering insurance policy years spanning 2017 to 2025.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries on Thursday in Abuja under the Nigeria Police Force Group Life Assurance, Group Personal Accident and IGP Family Welfare Schemes.

According to the IGP, the payments cover the 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 insurance policy years.

The police chief said the payments were legitimate entitlements arising from the service and sacrifices of officers who died while serving in the Nigeria Police Force.

What they are saying

Disu said the payments were legitimate entitlements arising from the service and sacrifices of police officers who died in the line of duty.

“Beyond the financial values of these cheques, this exercise carries an important message: the Nigeria Police Force will not abandon the families of those who paid the supreme price in service,” Disu said.

He noted that the security environment in which police personnel operate remained challenging, resulting in the deaths of officers in the line of duty across the country.

According to him, while no amount of money could replace the loved ones lost by the beneficiaries, the payments represented an institutional responsibility owed to the families of fallen officers.

Disu urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds wisely, particularly towards sustainable needs, including the education, welfare and future prospects of the children and dependants left behind.

“The welfare of police personnel remains a cardinal priority of our administration,” the IGP said, adding that an institution that demands courage, discipline, loyalty and sacrifice from its personnel must demonstrate a genuine commitment to their welfare and that of their families.

Get up to speed

The latest N2.3 billion disbursement comes about five months after the Nigeria Police Force carried out a similar payment exercise for families of deceased officers.

At the time, Disu disbursed N2.4 billion to 1,075 beneficiaries and next-of-kins of police officers who died in active service.

That earlier payment covered multiple insurance policy years, including 2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026.

Part of the previous disbursement also represented recoveries from insurance obligations that had remained unpaid for several years, highlighting the continued effort by the police authorities to clear outstanding welfare and insurance benefits owed to the families of deceased personnel.

What you should know

The latest payment to families of fallen police officers comes amid growing attention on the welfare of Nigeria’s armed and security personnel as the country continues to battle widespread insecurity.

The Federal Government recently approved salary increases ranging from 30% to 80% for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with the new pay structure scheduled to take effect from September 1, 2026.

About 250,000 military personnel are expected to benefit from the package, with junior personnel receiving increases of up to 80%, while senior officers will receive between 30% and 50%.

The renewed focus on the welfare of security personnel comes as Nigeria continues to face serious security challenges across different parts of the country.

Data from SBM Intelligence showed that 7,825 people were kidnapped across Nigeria between July 2025 and June 2026, with 1,411 kidnapping incidents recorded during the period.

Against this backdrop, welfare interventions—including salaries, insurance payments and benefits for the families of personnel killed in active service—have become increasingly important as security agencies continue to deploy personnel to confront threats across the country.