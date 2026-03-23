The Nigerian Army has announced that online registration for the 91 Regular Recruits Intake Exercise for tradesmen and women, as well as non-tradesmen and women, will commence on March 30, 2026.

The announcement was made via the Nigerian Army’s official X account and recruitment website.

Registration will run until May 17, 2026, and is open to all qualified Nigerian citizens at no cost.

The intake is part of the Army’s ongoing effort to strengthen its personnel capacity, offering opportunities for both professional and general enlistment. Successful candidates will undergo screening in their respective states of origin between June 9 and 23, 2026.

What they are saying

The Nigerian Army has outlined strict entry requirements, emphasizing citizenship, fitness, and valid documentation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the online registration for 91 Regular Recruits Intake Exercise for Trades/Non-tradesmen and women will commence from 30 March to 17 May 2026 for all interested and qualified candidates.”

Applicants must be single, Nigerian by birth, and possess a valid National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) slip, with matching names and dates of birth.

Age limits differ: non-tradesmen/women must be 18–22 years old, while tradesmen/women can be up to 26 years by June 30, 2026.

non-tradesmen/women must be 18–22 years old, while tradesmen/women can be up to 26 years by June 30, 2026. Height requirements are 1.68m for males and 1.65m for females. Candidates must provide certificates of state of origin and have at least four passes in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB/NBAIS, including English.

are 1.68m for males and 1.65m for females. Candidates must provide certificates of state of origin and have at least four passes in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB/NBAIS, including English. Tradesmen/women must present a Trade Test or City and Guild certificate, and all applicants must provide a valid birth certificate or court-endorsed age declaration.

The Army warned that all documents will be verified with issuing authorities, and anyone found with fraudulent credentials will face prosecution.

Benefits and additional guidelines

The Nigerian Army emphasized that a career in the service offers numerous professional and personal advantages.

These include career stability, regular pay and allowances, and continuous military education. Serving in the Army also provides comprehensive medical care, pension benefits, and opportunities to serve both within Nigeria and internationally.

The Army also clarified that there will be no pre-selection computer-based test and no special recruitment centres. Screening will be conducted in the candidates’ respective states of origin from June 9–23, 2026.

Applicants should note that tattoos, piercings, or inscriptions (except tribal marks) are prohibited, and candidates must not belong to any cult, secret society, or fraternity. Shortlisted candidates will be announced on the official recruitment website.

The Nigerian Army advised all applicants to carefully follow the instructions on the recruitment portal and to bring all original documents, including NIN and BVN slips, to the screening exercise.

For inquiries and further details, visit https://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

Get up to speed

Earlier in 2026, the Nigerian Army opened applications for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026, allowing qualified Nigerians to apply for officer roles.

The DSSC programme enlists graduates and professionals into officer roles, strengthening technical and operational capacity across the Armed Forces.

What you should know

The 91 Regular Recruits Intake is part of broader nationwide security measures mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in November 2025.

The President declared a nationwide security emergency, directing expanded recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police, enhanced security in vulnerable areas, and activation of forest guards.

The Nigerian Air Force conducted DSSC 34 interviews in January–February 2026 for candidates shortlisted from a 2025 recruitment exercise.

Over 7,000 forest guards from seven states graduated in December 2025 after completing a three-month Presidential Forest Guards training programme.

The Nigerian Navy inducted 1,962 ratings in December 2025, passing out at Onne, Rivers State, to support joint operations.