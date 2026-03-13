The Nigerian Army has directed successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 to report for officer cadet training at the Officer Cadet Training Wing of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State, on March 27, 2026.

This was disclosed in a public announcement signed by the Military Secretary of the Army and published on the Army’s official communication channels.

The Army stated that the list of successful candidates has been released online and can be accessed through its official recruitment portal.

What they said

According to the announcement, all successful candidates are expected to report for officer cadet training at the Officer Cadet Training Wing located within the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji in Kaduna State.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission 29/2026 Selection Board are to report for officer cadet training at the Officer Cadet Training Wing in Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday, 27 March 2026,” the statement read.

The Army added that the list of successful candidates is available on its recruitment portal at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng

More details

Candidates are expected to report to the training venue with the following items:

The Army directed candidates to report to the training facility with specific items required for the programme.

These include writing materials, original academic credentials with passport photographs, multiple sets of plain white vests and royal-blue shorts, white canvas trainers, tracksuits, shirts, trousers, and socks.

Candidates are also expected to come with items such as a dark-coloured lounge suit, national dress or suits, a rubber-strapped wristwatch, black cover shoes, football boots, bed sheets, a blanket, and a pressing iron.

In addition to these items, female candidates are also required to bring the following:

One pair of black low-heel cover shoes

Four dark-coloured lounge skirts

Four pairs of black or blue tight shorts

Two pairs of trouser suits

Instructions for serving personnel

Serving military personnel are expected to report with release letters and official passes from their commanders or commanding officers.

The Army warned that successful candidates who fail to report on the scheduled date will automatically forfeit their slots to candidates on the reserve list.

The Army clarified that reserve candidates are not required to report to the training venue.

However, they may be contacted if vacancies arise during the reporting period.

“There will be no vacancy for reserve candidates after April 20, 2026,” the statement added.

What you should know

The DSSC programme is one of the recruitment pathways used by the Nigerian Army to enlist graduates and professionals into officer roles, particularly in specialised fields needed to strengthen military operations and technical capacity across the armed forces.