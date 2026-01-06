The Nigerian Army has announced that it would open applications for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 on January 7, allowing qualified Nigerians to apply for officer roles across selected professional corps.

The announcement was made via the Nigerian Army’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

The recruitment will be free and conducted entirely online, targeting both civilians and serving military personnel with relevant academic and professional qualifications, and will close on February 4, 2026.

What the Army is saying

The Army said the DSSC route is aimed at strengthening its officer cadre by drawing in professionals with specialised skills needed to support operational, technical, and support functions across the service.

It noted that the programme prioritises competence and professionalism, with candidates expected to meet clearly defined standards covering education, fitness, conduct, and service eligibility.

“Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) officers. The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Applications are free and to be made online starting from 7 January to 4 February 2026.”

The Army also emphasised that serving personnel applying under the scheme must have been formally sponsored to civil institutions by the Armed Forces, reinforcing that the process is structured and selective rather than open-ended.

Who is eligible to apply

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged between 20 and 32 years by March 30, 2026, while medical consultants may be up to 40 years old.

Candidates must be medically, mentally, and physically fit, possess at least a second-class upper degree or upper credit HND, and have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or hold a valid exemption.

Other conditions include a minimum height of 1.68 m for males and 1.65 m for females, valid birth and state-of-origin certificates, no criminal record, and no bodily inscriptions or tattoos.

Corps and services

Nigerian Army Engineers

Applicants must hold a minimum of BSc/BEng (Second Class Upper) or HND (Upper Credit) in relevant engineering fields such as Civil Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Building Engineering/Technology, Estate Management, GIS/Survey, or Urban & Regional Planning.

Academic credentials must be registered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), or other recognised professional bodies.

Nigerian Army Signals

Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc/BTech/BEng (Second Class Upper) or HND (Upper Credit) in fields such as Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Cyber Security, Software Development, Network Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, AV/IT, GIS Engineering, Microwave Engineering, Database Management, Project Management, or System Control Engineering.

Nigerian Army Medical Corps

All applicants must provide proof of registration with relevant professional regulatory bodies and hold a current practising licence.

Medical and Dental Consultants: Eligible fields include General Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Anaesthesia, Neurosurgery, Cardiothoracic, ENT Surgery, Physicians (Cardiology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology), Ophthalmology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Family Medicine, Dentistry, and other recognised specialties.

Applicants must be fellows of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or equivalent, not older than 40 years by March 30, 2026, fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), and possess a current practising licence.

Medical Doctors (Non-Consultants): Applicants must hold Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery or Bachelor of Dental Surgery degrees, and be fully registered with MDCN with a current practising licence.

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to apply online via the Nigerian Army recruitment portal at recruitment.army.mil.ng.

Applicants should select the DSSC option to view qualification criteria for the ongoing courses.

Candidates must click “Apply Now” for their relevant corps and indicate whether they are serving or have served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

New users must sign up to create an account, after which a verification will be sent to their email; returning users can simply log in.

Applicants must complete the application form and upload the following documents:

Passport photograph

Educational certificates (primary to post-secondary)

Evidence of membership in any professional body, if applicable

Certificate of state of origin

Birth certificate or age declaration

National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN)

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in November 2025, declared a nationwide security emergency, directing expanded recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police, tighter security in vulnerable areas, and the activation of forest guards.

Following this, the Nigerian Air Force on January 5, 2026, announced DSSC 34 interview dates for shortlisted candidates from the October 14 to November 25, 2025 recruitment. Interviews will be held in Kaduna from January 12 to February 8, 2026.

In December 2025, over 7,000 forest guards from seven states graduated after completing a three-month Presidential Forest Guards training programme.

The Nigerian Navy also inducted 1,962 ratings in December 2025 to support joint operations, formally passing out at Onne, Rivers State.