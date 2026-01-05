The Nigerian Air Force has announced dates for the DSSC 34 enlistment interview for shortlisted candidates.

The exercise marks the next phase of the Direct Short Service Commission recruitment for applicants who had successfully made the shortlist.

The information was disclosed in a statement posted on the official X account of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday.

What the Nigerian Air Force is saying

In the statement, the Nigerian Air Force informed the public, particularly applicants for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025, that the list of shortlisted candidates had been uploaded on the NAF recruitment portal at nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

The NAF stated that successful candidates were invited to attend the DSSC 34 selection and enlistment interview scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna from January 12 to February 8, 2026.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to inform the general public, particularly applicants for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025, that the list of shortlisted candidates for the DSSC 34 Selection Interview has been uploaded on the NAF Recruitment Portal.

“Successful candidates are hereby invited to attend the DSSC 34 Enlistment Interview, scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, from 12 January to 8 February 2026,” the statement read in part.

More insights

According to the Air Force, candidates will be interviewed in batches based on the timetable published on the recruitment portal.

All shortlisted applicants were advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions provided. Failure to report on the assigned date or follow the stated guidelines may result in disqualification.

Candidates were also encouraged to familiarise themselves with information on the portal, including guidance for prospective officers and the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s harmonised terms and conditions of service.

Backstory

This call for shortlisted candidates follows the Nigerian Air Force’s earlier recruitment exercise for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025.

Applications were open to Nigerians, particularly graduates and professionals, seeking to join the Air Force as commissioned officers. The online registration process ran from October 14 to November 25, 2025, providing eligible candidates with an opportunity to apply.

The DSSC 34 shortlist has been released, and successful candidates will attend interviews at Kaduna from January 12 to February 8, 2026.

In line with this broader effort to strengthen the military, the Nigerian Navy recently inducted 1,962 newly trained ratings in December 2025 to support joint operations nationwide.

The recruits were formally passed out at the Batch 37 Passing Out Parade held at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School in Onne, Rivers State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, the Chief of Naval Staff, said the ratings would be deployed to warships and operational units to combat oil theft, enhance maritime security, and support ground forces in counter-insurgency and other security missions.

Together, these initiatives reflect the Federal Government’s coordinated push to strengthen the country’s armed forces through recruitment, training, and professional commissioning.