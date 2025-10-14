The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of online registration for the Airmen and Airwomen Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025, offering an opportunity for qualified Nigerians to join the service.

According to a statement released by Air Vice Marshal A.H. Bakari on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, the application process is free of charge and will run from October 14 to November 25, 2025.

Applicants are required to apply via the official recruitment portal at: www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng

Application process

According to the Air Force, interested applicants are advised to carefully read all instructions on the recruitment portal before completing their applications.

Once completed, candidates must print out an Acknowledgment Form, Parent/Guardian Consent Form, and Local Government Area Attestation Form.

The attestation form must be signed by either a Military Officer (not below the rank of Wing Commander), a Police Officer (of at least Chief Superintendent rank), a Local Government Chairman or Secretary, or a Magistrate from the applicant’s state of origin.

Each form must also include the signee’s passport photograph and a copy of a valid ID such as a National ID card, Driver’s Licence, or International Passport.

NAF warned that forms will not be generated for invalid applicants, emphasizing that all information provided must be accurate.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens and meet the medical, physical, and psychological fitness standards of the Nigerian Air Force. Male applicants must not be less than 1.66 meters tall, while females must not be less than 1.63 meters.

For Non-Tradesmen and Non-Tradeswomen, applicants must:

Be between 18 and 22 years old.

Possess at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB, or NBAIS.

Present their secondary school testimonial.

For Tradesmen and Tradeswomen, applicants must:

Be between 18 and 27 years old.

Possess a National Diploma (ND) or NCE with at least a lower credit and the same five-credit minimum requirement in relevant examinations.

Hold a valid trade test certificate and driver’s licence for driving roles.

Sportsmen and women must provide evidence of professional experience, including certificates and medals.

Applicants must not have any prior criminal convictions by a court of law.

The Zonal General Aptitude Test for shortlisted applicants will hold on to a date to be announced later on the recruitment portal. Only successful candidates from the aptitude test will be invited for the selection interview.

For further information, applicants are encouraged to visit the instruction page on the recruitment portal from October 14, 2025, or contact the NAF support lines: 07052683575, 07030562381, or email careers@airforce.mil.ng (available Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM).