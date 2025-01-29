The University College London (UCL) has launched its 2025/26 Global Undergraduate Scholarship, offering financial support to international students from low-income backgrounds who are seeking to study full-time undergraduate degrees at UCL.

According to the institution, the UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship seeks to support students from outside the UK, providing them with full tuition coverage and additional financial allowances.

This scholarship has been fashioned to make education, at one of the world’s leading universities more accessible to those in need.

Eligibility criteria for 2025 UCL global undergraduate scholarship

Details cite that in order to be considered for the UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship, applicants must meet several key requirements.

Candidates must be from a country outside the UK and must be eligible to pay the Overseas fee rate

They also need to come from a lower-income background, as defined by UCL’s guidelines on household income

Furthermore, applicants must have applied for admission to a full-time undergraduate program at UCL for the 2025/26 academic year.

To be eligible for this scholarship, you don’t need an offer of admission, but you must have your fee status confirmed by UCL Admissions. This can happen shortly after applying or just before an offer is made. If you can’t access the application form, it may be because UCL hasn’t confirmed your admission yet. Please ensure you apply for admission well before the scholarship deadline.

If you’re eligible but can’t access the form two weeks before the deadline, email the SFO, and we’ll send an alternative form. Contact us early to ensure your application is submitted on time. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered, and no exceptions will be made

Scholarship amounts and coverage

For the 2025/26 academic year, UCL is offering a total of up to 33 scholarships. These include:

10 scholarships that cover full tuition fees, maintenance allowance, and a fixed amount for additional costs, including the Immigration Health Surcharge and visa fees. The exact amounts for the maintenance and fixed allowances will be announced later.

23 scholarships that cover full tuition fees only.

3 scholarships reserved specifically for students from India, which cover full tuition fees.

Application process for 2025 UCL global undergraduate scholarship

To apply for the UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship, applicants must first have submitted an admission application to UCL. Once this step is complete, they can access the scholarship application through the university’s online portal, Portico.

Detailed instructions are available on the UCL website, where applicants can follow these steps:

Log in to Portico using their normal details. Click on the ‘View’ button for the ‘Active Application’ they wish to apply for funding. Select ‘Funding’ from the menu at the top of the page. Click on ‘Check and apply’ under ‘Funds Available’ to view eligible scholarships. Click on the name of the scholarship they wish to apply for and complete the online application.

Applicants are advised that for each program they wish to apply funding for, a separate scholarship application must be submitted.

Application deadline:

The deadline for submitting applications for the 2025/26 UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship is April 28th, 2025. Students interested in applying should ensure they meet all eligibility criteria and complete their applications well before the deadline.

More information about the scholarship, including the application form, can be found on the official UCL website.