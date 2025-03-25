University of Lincoln, located in the UK, is urging the government to reconsider new visa restrictions that prevent international students from bringing their families to the country.

The restrictions, which were implemented in 2024, were informed to be part of the UK government’s broader immigration control measures.

The government had introduced new policies to limit immigration, including a restriction on international students bringing family members with them.

According to BBC News, the institution has voiced concerns over the impact of these changes, particularly on the number of international students enrolling, as they were relying on international student fee income to compensate for the freeze on home tuition fees.

Drop in international student numbers

The University of Lincoln has reported a significant decrease in international student applications, with numbers falling by 51%. In 2023-24, the university received 2,995 international student applications, but for 2024-25, that number has dropped to 1,460.

According to the university, this decline is largely due to the visa restrictions and their impact on student decisions.

The UK’s Home Office data shows a 14% drop in visas granted for 2024 compared to the previous year. However, BBC cites that the number of visas granted remains 46% higher than in 2019.

The university argues that the removal of the dependents visa has made the UK a less attractive destination for international students, particularly for those pursuing master’s degrees.

Financial strain on international students

The financial burden on international students has also been highlighted as a key concern. An IT student from Nigeria, Godswill James, mentioned that while the visa changes have an impact, the upfront course fees and overall living costs are also challenging.

The total cost for James is between £25,000 and £30,000. While another student from Afghanistan noted that the financial burden is particularly heavy for students from countries with weaker currencies, where costs can become overwhelming when converted.

“Students from Asian and African countries, their currency difference is too high, so if we convert that currency, it will be in millions.”

Local economy impact

Reports cite that beyond the academic sector, international students are also seen as vital contributors to the local economy.

A general manager of a local bar in Lincoln, Michael Stacey, emphasized the economic and social benefits international students bring to the community. Stacey stated,

“They have massive economic benefit plus massive social benefit. They improve everything.”

“I think immigration is what makes our country fantastic.

Multiculturalism brings something different, and I think if we tone it down and stay in our own lane, we will never broaden our horizons, we will never learn anything new,” he said.

It is estimated that one in seven people at the University of Lincoln are international students, underscoring their importance not only to the university’s financial health but also to the local economy.

Government response and future considerations

While the government has yet to respond directly to the concerns raised by universities, it has previously stated that international students will always be welcomed in the UK.

However, government representatives have also expressed concerns about the rising net migration levels, calling them “completely unacceptable” and committing to reducing these numbers substantially.

The University of Lincoln, alongside other institutions, is calling for a more evidence-based approach to immigration policy, one that balances the need for migration control with the benefits international students bring to the UK’s economy and cultural landscape.