The Barcelona Graduate School of Economics (BSE) is now accepting applications for its 2025 scholarship programs, offering full financial support to international students.

The program provides 100% coverage of tuition fees, along with stipends to help cover living costs for successful candidates.

The scholarship is part of the institution’s goal to attract talented students globally.

According to the Barcelona School of Economics, the program is designed to help students pursue master’s programs in economics and related fields in Spain, with full tuition coverage and additional funding for living expenses.

It is provided that each year, BSE awards approximately €800,000 in merit-based financial aid, with 36% of the incoming class receiving full or partial funding.

Application process for BSE master’s programs

In order to apply for the 2025 scholarship, international students must complete a few simple steps.

First, applicants are required to create an account in the BSE application system.

Next, they must fill out the application form, providing personal details: educational background, exam results, and information on work experience.

Additionally, applicants should upload supporting documents such as an undergraduate diploma, CV, proof of English proficiency, and contact details for two referees.

Applicants also need to pay an application fee, which varies depending on the number of programs chosen. A single program application costs €60, while applying for multiple programs costs €100. The application fee can be paid by credit card or Flywire. After submission, applicants can track the status of their application through the system.

Financial support for exceptional candidates

According to the institution, financial support is offered to the best candidates based on academic merit. The scholarships available include waivers covering 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of tuition fees.

Furthermore, BSE offers a limited number of fully-funded scholarships, which include both full tuition coverage and additional stipends. Around 36% of each class receives some form of financial aid, which can significantly reduce the cost of studying. Only candidates with strong academic records are considered for funding, and those who apply before January 15 are eligible for all available scholarships.

Practical information for international students

Before traveling to Barcelona, admitted international students need to apply for a

student visa,

arrange for medical insurance, and ensure their educational documents are properly legalized.

Upon arrival in Barcelona, students must obtain a certificate of residency and a foreigner identification number (NIE).

Further information reveals that the BSE also offers the possibility for students to earn two master’s degrees in two years. This option allows students to pursue a second master’s degree after completing their first, with a tuition discount for the second program.

For more information about the program and to apply, visit the official website of the Barcelona Graduate School of Economics.