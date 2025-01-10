Finland is inviting international students to apply for over 270 English-taught bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for the 2025 academic year.

From January 8th to January 22nd, 2025, applicants can submit their applications for studies starting in September 2025.

The joint application process is hosted on the Studyinfo.fi website, providing students with a streamlined path to access a variety of academic opportunities in Finland.

According to the DAAD Scholarship news, Finland offers high-quality education across its universities and universities of applied sciences, making it an attractive destination for students worldwide. The programs available are diverse, covering a wide range of disciplines, and cater to international students who are interested in pursuing their higher education in one of the most innovative and student-friendly countries in Europe.

Wide range of programs available

The application process gives students access to over 270 English-taught programs across Finnish institutions. These programs are offered at both bachelor’s and master’s levels, covering disciplines from engineering and business to social sciences and humanities. The availability of numerous fields of study ensures that international students can find a program suited to their academic and professional goals.

The joint application system allows applicants to apply to up to six programs with just one form, providing flexibility in choosing courses and institutions. This system helps students apply to multiple programs without the need for separate applications.

Application process and timeline

The application period for the 2025 academic year is open from January 8th to January 22nd, 2025. During this time, applicants can submit their applications through Studyinfo.fi, the official portal for higher education applications in Finland. The admission results will be announced starting in early February 2025, and all decisions will be made public by May 28th, 2025.

Once the admission results are released, students who are accepted must confirm their study places within the university’s specified deadline. Confirmation of the study place is necessary to secure the admission offer for the upcoming academic year.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

Applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria to apply for these programs. For bachelor’s programs, applicants need to have completed upper secondary education or its equivalent. For master’s programs, a recognized bachelor’s degree in a relevant field is required.

Additionally, proof of English language proficiency is necessary for all applicants unless they have other exemptions accepted by the universities. Accepted tests include IELTS, TOEFL, or similar qualifications.

From January 1st, 2025, non-EU/EEA/Swiss applicants are required to pay an application fee to apply to higher education programs in Finland. The fee details and other specific requirements can be found on the Studyinfo.fi website.

Scholarships and financial support

According to DAAD Scholarship, many Finnish universities offer merit-based scholarships that can help cover tuition fees for international students. These scholarships are typically awarded based on academic excellence and are available to students who meet the criteria set by the universities. Applicants are encouraged to check the scholarship portal on StudyinFinland.fi for more information on available scholarships and how to apply.

For more details on the application process and to submit an application, visit the official Studyinfo.fi portal. More information about scholarships can be found on the Study in Finland Scholarships page.