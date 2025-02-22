The Finnish Immigration Service has opened applications for the Finland Seasonal Work Permit 2025, providing opportunities for workers in agriculture, forestry, and tourism.

The permits will allow migrant workers to secure jobs in Finland starting later this year.

TravelBiz reports that the seasonal work permits are specifically designed to allow foreign nationals to work in Finland for up to nine months in a 12-month period.

To apply, workers must secure the appropriate work permit before traveling to Finland.

A seasonal work permit is one that allows individuals from outside Finland to work in the country temporarily; generally in the agriculture, forestry, and tourism sectors. Employment under this permit can last for up to nine months within a 12-month period. The type of permit required will depend on the duration of the job.

Types of seasonal work permits

Seasonal work visa (Up to 3 Months): Individuals from countries that require a visa to enter Finland must apply for a seasonal work visa. Applications should be submitted at a Finnish embassy before travelling. Citizens of countries that do not require a visa can apply directly for a certificate for seasonal work through the Finnish Immigration Service. Residence permit for seasonal work (3 to 9 Months): For jobs lasting between three and nine months, workers need a residence permit for seasonal work. This must be applied before travelling to Finland. Processing times for all permits can take up to 90 days, so applicants are advised to apply early.

Key requirements for seasonal work permits

Several requirements must be met to apply for a seasonal work permit:

Job offer and contract: Workers must secure a signed employment contract with a Finnish employer before applying for the permit.

Minimum wage: Seasonal workers must meet the minimum wage requirement of €1,430 per month unless a collective agreement specifies a different amount.

Accommodation: Workers must arrange accommodation that complies with Finnish health and safety standards.

Application process: Applications must be complete and submitted with all required documents. It can take up to 90 days for permits to be processed.

Step-by-Step guide to applying for a seasonal work permit

Secure a job offer: Begin by contacting employers in Finland within the agriculture, forestry, or tourism sectors. Sign a contract: Ensure that you have a signed employment contract from your employer. Gather documents: Collect all necessary documents, including your passport, employment contract, and proof of accommodation. Apply for the correct permit: Depending on the length of your employment, apply for either a seasonal work visa or a residence permit for seasonal work. Pay the application fee: Prepare to pay any required application fees. Track your application: Keep track of the status of your application through the Finnish Immigration Service’s website.

New regulations for berry pickers

Reports inform that recent legislative changes in Finland specifically impact wild-berry pickers as well.

A new law now requires all wild-berry pickers to have formal employment contracts, ensuring fair treatment and working conditions.

The Finnish government, as stated, is committed to monitoring the effects of these regulations and may introduce additional measures to improve labour conditions in the future, reports inform.

With applications now open, individuals interested in working in Finland should begin their application process early to avoid delays.

Seasonal work permits provide an opportunity for foreign workers to gain employment in a country known for its fair treatment of employees and ethical labor practices.