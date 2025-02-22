The Federal Government has announced plans to establish a gene bank to preserve the genetic makeup of indigenous livestock breeds and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the announcement during the 2025 ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Maiha stated that the gene bank would enable the country to store its indigenous genetic resources, which are naturally disease resistant.

He emphasized that this initiative is crucial for preserving the country’s unique livestock breeds rather than replacing them.

“We intend to integrate our indigenous breeds into modern livestock production systems and conduct crossbreeding so that those elements of indigenous genetics are preserved for national growth,” the minister said.

Leveraging technology for livestock management

Maiha further noted that the government had digitized cattle routes and dams across the country.

According to him, this measure would enable the government to monitor and track activities in all grazing reserves nationwide at the press of a button.

He further noted that the government would leverage technology to enhance livestock production and management.

Unlocking Nigeria’s livestock potential

The minister highlighted that, based on estimates, the country’s livestock sector is valued at over N33 trillion, making it one of the most significant yet underutilized economic assets in Nigeria.

“We have the largest livestock population in Africa, a rapidly expanding market for meat and dairy products, and a strategic location for agricultural exports.

“However, poor infrastructure, inadequate investment, outdated production methods, and persistent conflicts between farmers and herders have prevented the sector from reaching its full potential.

“For the past few months, we have laid the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“President Bola Tinubu established the ministry to drive a new era of transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“Our goal is for Nigeria’s livestock sector to become a major contributor to GDP, increasing from the current 5% to 10% by 2030 and creating millions of jobs.

“Also, within this period, our aim is to produce sufficient meat, dairy, and other animal products to not only meet domestic demand but also compete in the global market,” he said.

Expanding the ministry’s mandate

Maiha stated that the ministry’s mandate had expanded beyond traditional livestock management.

He added that it was now focused on diversifying the economy, strengthening private sector participation, driving industrialization, and securing Nigeria’s future in the global agricultural market.