The Swedish government has announced plans to extend the validity of its EU Blue Card from two years to four years, in a move aimed at attracting and retaining highly skilled foreign professionals.

The update, which takes effect from June 1, 2026, also includes an extension of seasonal work permits.

The development is a move to position the country as a more competitive destination for global talent amid ongoing labour shortages across key sectors.

What they are saying

Under the new policy, skilled foreign workers granted the EU Blue Card will be allowed to stay and work in Sweden for up to four years before renewal, doubling the current duration.

The extended validity is expected to reduce administrative burdens for both employees and employers, while providing greater stability for long-term career planning.

Seasonal workers will also benefit from increased flexibility, with permits now allowing employment for up to nine months within a year, up from the previous six-month limit.

The EU Blue Card is a residence and work permit designed for highly skilled professionals from outside the European Union.

It allows qualified individuals to live and work in participating EU countries, offering benefits such as legal residence, the ability to change employers under certain conditions, a pathway to long-term residency, and easier family reunification.

The scheme is widely used by European countries to address talent shortages in critical industries.

More insights

Sweden, like many European economies, is facing labour shortages across sectors, including information technology, engineering, healthcare, research, and skilled trades.

By extending permit durations, the country aims to attract global professionals while giving employers more certainty in workforce planning.

The move is also expected to reduce frequent permit renewals, making Sweden a more appealing option for foreign workers considering long-term relocation.

To qualify for the EU Blue Card in Sweden, applicants must typically have a valid job offer from a Swedish employer, possess a university degree or equivalent qualification, and meet the required salary threshold for highly skilled work.

Salary benchmarks are reviewed periodically and are tied to national labour market standards.

Applicants are required to secure a qualifying job offer, prepare necessary documentation such as a valid passport, employment contract, and proof of qualifications, and submit an application through the Swedish Migration Agency, usually initiated by the employer.

Once approved, successful applicants can travel to Sweden and receive their residence permit cards, with processing times varying depending on individual cases.

What you should know

The latest move builds on earlier immigration reforms announced by Sweden in May 2025 to make it easier for foreign workers to live and work in the country.

As part of those plans, Sweden is reviewing changes to its single permit system in line with the European Union’s revised Single Permit Directive adopted in 2024.

The proposed reforms include allowing foreign workers to change employers without submitting a new application, extending the job search grace period from three to six months for eligible workers, and increasing initial permit durations to reduce administrative bottlenecks.

Authorities are also targeting faster processing times, with plans to cut application wait periods from about 120 days to 90 days, while preventing employers from transferring permit-related costs to workers.