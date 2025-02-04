With the rise in remote work, digital nomad visas are becoming an increasingly popular option for professionals who want to live and work in Europe.

While many European countries offer digital nomad visas, some set high-income thresholds that make the visa process more restrictive.

However, several countries have set lower financial requirements, making it easier for digital nomads to apply.

According to TravelBiz, here are seven European countries that offer digital nomad visas with some of the lowest income requirements.

7. Iceland – minimum monthly income: €7,075

Iceland sets the highest income requirement for its digital nomad visa in Europe, requiring applicants to earn €7,075 per month. While it may be less accessible for many, Iceland’s incredible natural beauty draws those who can meet the financial requirement.

Visa Type: Remote Work Long-Term Visa

Duration: 6 months

Key Requirement: Proof of high income and no local employment

Iceland’s stunning landscapes make it an attractive location for remote workers willing to meet the income threshold.

6. Estonia – minimum monthly income: €4,500

Estonia was one of the first countries to offer a digital nomad visa. Applicants must prove they earn at least €4,500 per month to qualify. Known for its strong digital infrastructure, Estonia is a great choice for tech-oriented professionals.

Visa Type: Digital Nomad Visa

Duration: 1 year

Key Requirement: Proof of remote work for a foreign employer or freelance clients

Estonia’s digital innovation and e-residency program make it a prime location for tech professionals working remotely.

5. Romania – minimum monthly income: €3,950

Romania offers a digital nomad visa with a higher income requirement of €3,950 per month, which is about three times the average salary in the country. However, the visa also provides tax exemptions for long-term digital nomads, making it an appealing option for those who qualify.

Visa Type: Digital Nomad Visa

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Key Benefit: Tax exemptions for long-term digital nomads

Romania is gaining popularity as a digital nomad destination thanks to its fast internet, affordable living, and vibrant community.

4. Spain – minimum monthly income: €2,762

Spain, as cited by TravelBiz is a popular choice for digital nomads, and while its income requirements have increased in 2025 to €2,762 per month, it remains an attractive destination for remote workers due to its culture, climate, and lifestyle.

Visa Type: Digital Nomad Visa

Duration: 1 year (renewable up to 5 years)

Key Requirement: Proof of remote work and income 200% of the minimum wage

Spain’s welcoming environment, coupled with relatively low costs in certain areas, continues to be a top choice for remote professionals.

3. Albania – minimum annual income: €9,800 (€817 per month)

Albania has one of the most affordable digital nomad visa options, with an annual income requirement of €9,800. This equates to approximately €817 per month, making it one of the lowest in Europe.

Visa Type: Unique Permit (Residence Permit)

Duration: 1 year (renewable up to 5 years)

Key Requirement: Proof of remote employment and financial stability

Reports inform that Albania’s low cost of living and lenient visa policies are drawing more remote workers to the country.

2. Montenegro – minimum monthly income: €1,400

Montenegro’s digital nomad visa is another affordable option with a monthly income requirement of €1,400. The country offers a visa that is valid for up to four years, which gives applicants the flexibility to stay longer while working remotely.

Visa Type: Digital Nomad Visa

Duration: Up to 4 years

Key Benefit: Potential tax breaks for digital nomads

Montenegro is an attractive destination for remote workers, with its stunning coastlines and affordable living conditions.

1. Finland – minimum monthly income: €1,220

Finland offers one of the lowest income requirements for digital nomad visas in Europe, with a minimum monthly income of €1,220. This self-employment visa is ideal for digital nomads looking for a place with high infrastructure, reliable services, and a stable environment.

Visa Type: Self-Employment Visa

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Key Requirement: Proof of self-employment or independent business

Despite the higher living costs in Finland, the relatively low monthly income requirement makes it a more affordable option for remote workers.

For digital nomads looking to live in Europe, Finland, Montenegro, and Albania offer some of the most affordable visa options with low income requirements. These countries provide flexibility, lower living costs, and fewer financial barriers for remote workers.

While countries like Spain, Romania, and Estonia have higher income thresholds, they still remain attractive destinations with additional benefits for digital nomads. Each country offers unique advantages depending on the income level, lifestyle, and work needs of the applicant.