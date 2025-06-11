The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland has announced that from June 11, 2025, individuals holding work‑based residence permits can switch to occupations listed as labour shortages without applying for a new permit

Previously, permit holders could only work in the specific job their permit allowed.

With the new regulation, these workers may now freely move into any occupation classified on the government’s shortage list

This shift comes in response to a growing labor shortfall in sectors such as healthcare, social care, and public safety

What this means

The new policy offers multiple benefits for individuals already holding work-based residence permits in Finland. It allows greater career flexibility, as they are no longer restricted to the profession initially tied to their permit.

This means they can explore new job opportunities in high-demand sectors. The removal of the requirement to apply for a new permit when switching to a shortage-listed occupation also reduces bureaucratic delays and lowers the financial and administrative burden on applicants.

By stepping into critical roles in healthcare, social services, and public safety, residence permit holders can actively support essential public services and help alleviate staff shortages.

Moreover, if a worker loses their current job, they will now have a clearer pathway to securing new employment within the shortage occupation categories, which reduces the risk of their residence permit being withdrawn.

The new rules also introduce a job-search grace period for most permit holders will have three months to find new employment after job loss, while specialists will have up to six months before the permit may be revoked.

Residence permit holders in Finland who intend to change jobs after June 11, 2025, do not need to apply for a new permit, provided the new role is on the updated shortage occupation list.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported a new list of critical labour shortage occupations for 2025 by the Finnish government, opening new pathways for skilled foreign professionals seeking work-based residence permits.

To qualify for positions on the new shortage list, applicants must meet strict professional and educational requirements.

For example, general practitioners and medical specialists must possess a medical degree and hold a valid license to practice.

Audiologists and speech therapists need relevant academic degrees and certifications. In more technical fields, metal processing operators are required to have specific training and demonstrated technical proficiency. Similarly, nurses, nursing assistants, and dental hygienists must present certified health or dental qualifications.

Other occupations on the list, such as funeral directors and firefighters, also come with unique prerequisites. Funeral directors must complete vocational training tailored to their profession, while firefighters are expected to pass rigorous physical fitness tests and specialized training programs.