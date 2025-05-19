The Finnish government has released a new list of occupations experiencing critical labour shortages in 2025, creating new opportunities for skilled foreign professionals to secure work-based residence permits.

According to Travelobiz, only 42,200 residence permits were granted to foreign workers in 2023, representing a 13.76% decline from 2022.

The downward trend has continued in 2024, with just 11,000 work permit applications filed, a drop of 4,000 compared to the previous year.

List of shortage occupations

General practitioners and specialists are required to have a medical degree and a valid license

Audiologists and speech therapists must possess a relevant degree along with professional certification.

Metal processing operators need to have technical skills and industry-specific training.

Nurses and nursing assistants are expected to hold health-related education credentials

Dental hygienists must have appropriate dental certification.

Funeral directors are required to complete vocational training relevant to their role.

Firefighters must demonstrate physical fitness and complete specialised training.

Key requirements

The permit is tied to the employer and position, and applicants must meet several eligibility requirements:

Confirmed job offer: The job offer must be genuine, matched to the applicant’s skills, and issued by a registered Finnish employer.

Relevant qualifications: Applicants must hold the appropriate educational and professional qualifications.

Minimum income: The offered salary must meet the minimum income threshold, ranging from €1,300 to €2,000 monthly, depending on the job category.

Valid passport and insurance: A valid passport and comprehensive health insurance are mandatory.

Clean criminal record: Applicants must not have a criminal background or be subject to a Schengen Area entry ban.

Additional documents: Some roles may require supporting documentation such as accommodation details, employment contracts, and family documents if dependents are included.

Residence permits are typically granted for one to two years, with the option for renewal if employment continues.

What you should know

The Finnish government is implementing new regulations that could require faster departure from the country for foreign workers who lose their jobs to improve the efficiency of the immigration process and ensure that only actively employed individuals retain work-based residence rights.

While the IT sector has traditionally attracted the largest number of foreign professionals, permit approvals in the field have declined in recent years. Rising unemployment rates among tech graduates and increased demand for highly specialised roles are contributing to the shift, making the sector more competitive for job seekers.

Despite regulatory adjustments, Finland continues to offer incentives for skilled foreign workers, which include a stable job market with clear pathways to permanent residency, high living standards, healthcare, and infrastructure, and family reunification rights and access to public services for dependents.