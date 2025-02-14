Türkiye is offering students worldwide the opportunity to apply for the Türkiye Scholarships 2025, a fully funded program for studying at its universities.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, monthly stipends, accommodation, health insurance, and flight tickets. The application deadline is February 20th, 2025.

According to DAAD Scholarship, the Türkiye Scholarships include comprehensive financial support for students, including:

Tuition fees: Fully covered for all scholarship recipients.

Fully covered for all scholarship recipients. Monthly stipends : 4,500 TL for undergraduates, 6,500 TL for master’s students, and 9,000 TL for PhD candidates.

: 4,500 TL for undergraduates, 6,500 TL for master’s students, and 9,000 TL for PhD candidates. Accommodation : Free or subsidized housing for students.

: Free or subsidized housing for students. Health Insurance : Access to medical care throughout the study period.

: Access to medical care throughout the study period. Turkish language course : A one-year language course to help students adjust to life in Turkey.

: A one-year language course to help students adjust to life in Turkey. Flight tickets: A flight ticket is provided at the beginning and end of the program.

Available scholarship programs

The Türkiye Scholarships 2025 offer four main scholarship programs:

Bachelor’s program : For undergraduate students in fields such as engineering, social sciences, health sciences, and more.

: For undergraduate students in fields such as engineering, social sciences, health sciences, and more. Graduate program : For master’s and PhD students in disciplines including humanities, natural sciences, and engineering.

: For master’s and PhD students in disciplines including humanities, natural sciences, and engineering. Art program: For students pursuing music, performing arts, and fine arts at universities such as Ankara Music and Fine Arts University.

For students pursuing music, performing arts, and fine arts at universities such as Ankara Music and Fine Arts University. Merit program: Offers double the regular stipend for students with exceptional academic records or top international exam scores.

Art Scholarship Program

The Arts Scholarship Programme provides scholarships to international students at the undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels in the fields of performing arts, music, and fine arts at Ankara Music and Fine Arts University, Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli Universit,y and İstanbul Technical University. Art Scholarship Programme applications are received via the Türkiye Scholarships Application System (TBBS) between January 10th and February 20th, 2025, which is the application period every year.

The departments that can be applied for within the scope of the Art Scholarship Program are as follows:

Music and Performing Arts includes;

Instrument Education ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Voice Training ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Music Technology ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Music Theory ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Musicology ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Instrument Education (Master’s Degree)

Music Technologies (Master’s Degree)

Music Theory (Master’s Degree)

Musicology (Master’s Degree)

Voice Education (Master’s Degree)

Instrument-Sound (Master’s Degree)

Music Theory and Composition (Master’s Degree)

Music Sciences ( PhD)

Fine Arts

Photography and Video ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Painting ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Visual Communication Design ( Bachelor’s Degree)

Who can apply?

Applicants must have international academic qualifications or language proficiency certificates. The program also welcomes students who have achieved top rankings in national exams in their home countries.

Students interested in applying for the Türkiye Scholarships 2025 are encouraged to submit their applications before the February 20 deadline.