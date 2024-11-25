Bauchi State Government and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) have signed an agreement for a 30MW solar power project and an extensive distribution network in the state.

The disclosure was made by John Zhao, a CCECC official, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

Zhao, in his tweet, noted that the project encompasses the installation of centralized photovoltaic (PV) modules, energy storage systems, the construction of a state-of-the-art energy control center, and the development of transmission lines and distribution facilities.

The agreement between Bauchi State and CCECC is poised to improve electricity access, enhance energy reliability, spur economic growth, attract investment, provide sustainable energy to underserved communities, and support Nigeria’s broader energy transition and infrastructure development.

What you should know

Nigeria’s pursuit of alternative energy sources like solar stems from a combination of factors, including the need to diversify its energy mix, address environmental concerns, and improve access to reliable electricity.

Persistent challenges such as grid inefficiencies and frequent collapses—ten as of November 7—have further highlighted the urgency of these efforts.

While the Ministry of Power reported a three-year generation high of 5,313 MW in September 2024 and set a 6,500 MW target, experts argue these milestones are insufficient to guarantee stable power supply.

Projects like the 30MW solar power agreement between Bauchi State and CCECC aim to bridge these gaps by providing cleaner, more reliable energy and reducing dependence on the national grid.

Similarly, the European Union and the Enugu State Government have launched the N3.33 billion Solar for Health Project under the Nigeria Solar for Health Programme (NISHP).

This initiative seeks to provide 24-hour electricity to over 100 healthcare facilities across five states—Enugu, Ogun, Plateau, Abia, and Akwa Ibom. Running from 2024 to 2027, the program is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system through sustainable solar power.

Enugu State, which contributed N1 billion in counterpart funding, has been prioritized in the project, with 25 Primary Healthcare Centres in the state set to be electrified.

These efforts highlight the critical role of solar power in addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges and improving essential services like healthcare.