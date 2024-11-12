The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the introduction of additional train trips on its Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) route, exclusively for Fridays and Saturdays.

This initiative increases weekend trips from two to three, offering commuters greater travel flexibility.

The announcement, made via the NRC’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, revealed that the new Lagos-to-Ibadan trip will depart at 1:40 pm, complementing the existing schedules of 7:45 am and 4:00 pm.

For the Ibadan-to-Lagos route, the additional trip is set for 10:50 am, joining the regular departures at 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

“Catch our extra Friday & Saturday train trips on LAGOS – IBADAN TRAIN SERVICE (LITS).

“LAGOS to IBADAN:

“•⁠Times: 7:45am, 1:40pm, 4:00pm

“IBADAN to LAGOS:

“•⁠Times: 8:00am, 10:50am, 4:30pm,” NRC’s tweet read in part.

This tweet by the Nigerian Railway Corporation further noted that the new schedule complements the existing Sunday-to-Thursday trips, which remain unchanged with departure times at 8:00 am and 4:00 pm from both Lagos and Ibadan.

More insights

This move by the NRC to expand the schedule is aimed at accommodating increased demand, particularly during weekends, and providing greater flexibility for commuters traveling between Lagos and Ibadan.

The move is expected to ease travel pressures and improve convenience for passengers on one of Nigeria’s busiest rail routes.

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the additional services and book tickets early via the e-ticketing website. to secure their spots, especially as the Lagos-Ibadan rail route continues to grow in popularity.

What you should know

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway, built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), connects Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, to the city of Ibadan.

Launched in June 2021, the 157-kilometer line, with a 7-kilometer branch, supports speeds of up to 150 km/h, offering a safe and affordable transport solution for passengers and cargo.

By March 2024, the railway had operated for 1,000 days, moving over 2 million passengers, according to CCECC.

CCECC has supported operations through technical assistance and local staff training, creating jobs and building expertise.

In a significant development, the Nigerian Railway Corporation recently granted CCECC a three-year license, valid until October 2027, to operate freight services on the rail line.

This authorization is a landmark achievement for Nigeria’s rail sector, as CCECC becomes the first company to be licensed for standard-gauge rail freight services in the country.

It is also expected that the move will provide businesses with a cost-effective logistics option and stimulate economic growth along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor.