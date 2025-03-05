The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a comprehensive reform plan aimed at transforming the country’s rail sector within the next five years, with a long-term vision of achieving global standards within this generation.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, made this known during a meeting with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in Lagos on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Opeifa stated that the current administration is committed to transforming the nation’s rail infrastructure under its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He emphasized that the government is working on a comprehensive railway master plan, which is expected to be unveiled in April, to drive the development of a world-class rail system.

“In the next five years, a lot of things will change in this country, and soon, Nigerians will be able to even enjoy a new generation rail system. In our generation, we shall be able to operate all modes of modern rail systems comparable to anywhere in the world,” Opeifa said.

However, Opeifa lamented Nigeria’s sluggish railway progress, noting that while 3,500 kilometers of tracks were built in 60 years, expansion stalled for another six decades. He assured that the current administration is committed to reversing this through prioritized investments and accelerated execution.

More insight

He commended Lagos State’s progress with the Red and Blue Line rail projects, highlighting the success of the Blue Line, which has been running on electric power for two years. He described it as proof that large-scale rail transformation is achievable in Nigeria and that other states should follow suit.

He further disclosed that the corporation will focus on freight movement while collaborating with state governments to develop intra-city rail services.

According to him, the long-term vision is for all states to have functional rail systems operating round the clock to ease transportation challenges, boost economic growth, and reduce dependency on road transport.

What you should know

The initial N49.74 trillion proposed 2025 budget allocated N41.49 billion to NRC-managed rail systems across the country.

This covered the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan rail lines, rehabilitation of the Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail, construction of 12 station buildings, procurement of rolling stock, and track-laying at railway ancillary facilities in Agbor.

It also included funding for security upgrades, such as an acoustic surveillance system for the Abuja-Kaduna route, and feasibility studies for new standard gauge rail lines.

The allocation of N146.14 billion in counterpart funding for the Lagos Green Line Metro Rail Project, a 68km network connecting the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, was also contained in the initial proposed budget.

With the final approval of an increased budget of N54.99 trillion, some allocations in the budget proposal might increase. However, the extent of these adjustments remains unclear, as the updated breakdown has yet to be released to the public.