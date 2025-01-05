The Federal Government has allocated N146.14 billion as counterpart funding for the Lagos Green Line Metro Rail Project, a 68km rail network that will stretch from the Lekki Free Zone to the Marina, connecting key areas of Lagos, including Victoria Island (VI), Lekki, and Ajah.

This funding will be transferred to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), which will handle the counterpart funding on behalf of the Ministry of Transport for the development of the project.

This allocation is part of the proposed N49.74 trillion budget for the 2025 fiscal year and falls under the Ministry of Transport’s total allocation of N256.73 billion to support its initiatives.

This information was obtained from the 2025 copy of the Federal Government’s Final Budget Proposal, which outlines plans for extensive infrastructure development.

Nairametrics reported in September 2024 that the Lagos State Government formalized an agreement with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the development of the Green Line.

Under this agreement, MOFI and CHEC will be responsible for overseeing the design, financing, and operation of the project, marking a significant step forward in transforming Lagos’ public transportation system.

What you should know

The 68km Green Line, intended to run from the Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina, is a central component of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, which aims to establish a comprehensive metro rail system with six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines.

The Blue Line, a 27km rail line, forms part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. Its first phase, covering 13km from Lagos Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and began commercial operations in September, transporting around 2 million passengers since its launch.

The Red Line, a 37km rail project, connects Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos. The first phase, spanning 27km, features eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo. Once fully operational, the Red Line is projected to run 20 trips daily, carrying approximately 500,000 passengers.

Other proposed lines include the 85.7km Purple Line (connecting Redemption Camp to Ojo), the 48km Orange Line (from Ikeja CBD to Agbowa), and the Yellow Line.

These lines are all part of the city’s ambitious plan to address its transportation challenges. Together, these rail lines are designed to offer modern, sustainable, and efficient transit solutions, providing a reliable alternative to Lagos’ often congested road networks.