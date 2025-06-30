The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has accused the Federal Government of unfair treatment over delays in salary disbursement, warning that the continued neglect of agreed commitments could force the union to take lawful action.

The association made this known in a communiqué issued after its 51st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State.

The statement was signed by its National President, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ibrahim described the delay in salaries for university workers as discriminatory and called on the government to ensure uniform payment timelines across all Federal and State institutions.

“This discriminatory practice is both unjust and unacceptable.

The union demands the immediate harmonisation of salary disbursements across all Federal and State institutions to ensure fairness and equity,” he said.

SSANU rejects withheld 2022 salaries

SSANU also condemned the continued withholding of salaries belonging to its members who participated in the 2022 nationwide industrial action. The union urged the Federal Government to demonstrate goodwill by paying the outstanding wages.

Ibrahim said NEC, therefore urged the federal government to immediately release the outstanding two months’ withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith and commitment to restoring industrial harmony within the University system.

The union further accused the government of consistently violating negotiated agreements, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Memoranda of Action (MoAs), and other duly negotiated collective bargained agreements entered into with SSANU.

He reiterated that such agreements, which had been reached through structured dialogue and mutual consent, were binding and must be honoured in full.

“NEC warns that if this pattern of neglect continues, the union will be left with no choice but to explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance,” he said

Unjust earned allowance sharing

The union criticised the allocation of the N50 billion Earned Allowance, saying only 20% was given to non-teaching staff unions, SSANU, NASU, and NAAT, in breach of an agreement signed with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in 2022.

“This allocation is unjust, discriminatory, and fails to acknowledge the indispensable role SSANU members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian Universities.”

“It is also in breach of the MoU signed with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU in August 2022,” they said

Ibrahim also expressed deep disappointment over the continued silence and inaction of the Federal Government’s Renegotiation Committee regarding the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement, among other issues affecting its members

He added that the recent mass killings in Benue, Plateau, and other states require urgent government attention.

Despite its grievances, the union said it remains committed to national development and pledged to support the government with professional input in reforming Nigeria’s education sector.