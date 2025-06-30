The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five tertiary institutions aimed at strengthening the country’s railway technology capacity through local training, skills development, and technology transfer.

The agreement, signed on Monday in Lagos, is expected to provide hands-on learning, enable career growth for NRC staff, and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign training by fostering in-country expertise in rail systems.

The five institutions involved in the partnership include Yaba College of Technology, Kwara State Polytechnic, Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kaduna Polytechnic, and Trinity University, Lagos.

Focus on skill development

Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director/CEO of the NRC, said the collaboration is designed to promote railway technology development and bridge critical knowledge gaps within the sector.

“It is geared toward developing an enduring legacy that will transcend this generation in skill acquisition, dissemination, and utilisation,” he said.

He explained that the initiative would allow NRC workers to acquire new certifications that could improve career progression, especially for those facing promotion stagnation due to educational limitations.

“This opportunity will give some of our workers a chance to go and get a diploma, and move beyond level six. Where there is a degree limitation, they can get university qualifications in rail technology, administration, or management,” he added.

Opeifa listed key railway-related competencies such as digital technology, track engineering, locomotive systems, and logistics management as skill areas that will be enhanced through the programme.

Win-win collaboration

The NRC chief described the MoU as mutually beneficial to the rail corporation and participating institutions, enabling knowledge exchange and facility sharing.

“People who retire from here can end up in the polytechnic or universities as guest lecturers. People in the university can come here, use our equipment, use our facilities, and we get maximum benefits from such collaboration,” he said

He noted that while the agreement will not entirely eliminate the need for foreign training, it will significantly reduce it and save the country substantial costs.

“If knowledge is in China, go and look for it. If knowledge is in Abu Dhabi, go for it. But what this MoU will do is that the knowledge we can give, there will not be any need to travel for it,” he said.

Polytechnics praise initiative

Dr. Kadir Oluwatoyin, Rector of Federal Polytechnic Offa, described the partnership as a “bold step in the right direction” and aligned it with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that the partnership would enable internships, sabbaticals, and industry immersion opportunities for both students and staff.

“Recently, we sent our staff to China for training, but if we have a training ground here in Nigeria, we will not. So definitely this partnership will be a tremendous benefit to both parties,” he said.

Dr. Abdul Mohammed, Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, said the MoU is expected to support the training of a new generation of railway professionals while reducing dependence on foreign expatriates.

He added that the initiative would generate employment opportunities for young Nigerians and equip them to pursue careers both locally and internationally.