The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, edged slightly lower on Monday, slipping by just 17.19 points to close at 119,978.57.

This reflects a marginal 0.01% slip from the previous session’s close of 119,995.76.

Despite the flat performance, trading activity surged as daily market volume more than doubled, from 625.3 million shares to 1.4 billion.

Market capitalization held steady at N75.9 trillion, matching the previous session, with 25,172 deals executed across the board.

On the leaderboard of gainers, CWG and CAVERTON soared by 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively.

At the other end, LEARNAFRCA and BERGER topped the losers’ chart, shedding 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively.

In terms of market activity, ROYALEX and OANDO recorded the highest volumes traded during the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 119,978.57

Previous ASI: 119,995.76

Day Change: +0.01%

Year-to-Date Performance: +16.57%

Volume Traded: 1.4 billion shares

Market Cap: N75.96 trillion

Top 5 gainers

CWG: Up 10.00% to N12.65

CAVERTON: Up 9.96% to N5.74

NEIMETH: Up 9.93% to N6.53

FTNCOCOA: Up 9.91% to N3.66

MEYER: Up 9.84% to N10.05

Top 5 losers

LEARNAFRCA: Down 10.00% to N4.59

JBERGER: Down 9.97% to N112.00

CILEASING: Down 9.90% to N4.64

THOMASWY: Down 9.62% to N1.88

DAARCOMM: Down 8.20% to N0.56

Trading volume

Trading activity surged with daily market volume more than doubling from 625.3 million shares to 1.4 billion.

ROYALEX led the volume chart with a robust 502.2 million shares traded.

OANDO followed with 371 million shares, while ACCESSCORP sustained its momentum, recording 328.3 million shares.

UACN and LIVINGTRUST rounded out the top five, posting 128.7 million and 112.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

OANDO led the value chart with an impressive N19.8 billion worth of shares traded, followed closely by ACCESSCORP at N7.2 billion.

UACN posted N4.4 billion in trade value, while NESTLE saw a strong N1.6 billion.

ZENITHBANK completed the top five with transactions totaling N1.2 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

BUA FOODS gained 2.23%, continuing its upward trajectory.

On the downside, LAFARGE dipped 3%, while Nigerian Breweries shed 0.34%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

ZENITHBANK lost 1.81%, GTCO slipped 1.52%, and FIRSTHOLDCO declined by 0.76%.

UBA was the lone gainer, inching up by 0.14%.

Market outlook

Despite Monday’s slight dip, the All-Share Index appears to have established a foothold above the 119,000 mark, as investors assess the next move in select stocks.

Looking ahead, continued buying interest—especially in large-cap names—could push the index toward the 120,000 threshold, reinforcing optimism among market participants.