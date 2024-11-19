The Edo State Government has flagged off the construction of a flyover bridge at Ramat Park in Benin City, the state capital, with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) engaged to handle the project.

The construction is expected to be completed within an 18-month timeline, addressing traffic congestion and improving infrastructure in the city.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, during the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasized the significance of the project, describing it as a transformative step to enhance transportation, boost economic activity, and improve the social dynamics of Benin City and Edo State. The project, he noted, is critical to fulfilling his administration’s infrastructure development goals.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, on Tuesday, as published on the state’s official website.

The governor emphasized that the flyover would serve as a major gateway connecting Benin City to other parts of Nigeria via the Benin-Auchi and Benin-Asaba expressways.

“We have gathered to witness the beginning of a very important project that will transform the economy and social fortunes of our capital city and indeed Edo state. Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin city and other parts of the country.

“Therefore, Ramat Park Fly-Over will provide a new lease of life for motorists in Benin City and communities along these two corridors; the Benin-Auchi Expressway and the Benin-Asaba Expressway,” Gov. Okpebholo stated.

He added, “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Speaker and other honourable members of the House of Assembly for their cooperation. To the contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, we look forward to seeing you work day and night to meet the 18-month completion period.”

More insight

Governor Okpebholo revealed that the Ramat Park Flyover is the first of three planned under his administration, with additional projects at Dawson Road Junction and Sapele Road/Adesuwa Road Junction.

The statement stressed that these initiatives aim to tackle persistent transportation challenges and modernize Benin City’s infrastructure, creating a more accessible and efficient urban environment.

Highlighting Benin City’s historical significance as Africa’s first capital city during the 14th century, the governor emphasized the importance of giving the city a befitting facelift to encourage tourism and enhance its status.

He assured residents that the construction of the flyovers would adhere to all relevant regulations, reflecting his administration’s commitment to transparency and proper governance.

The governor also appealed to motorists to exercise patience during the construction period, acknowledging the temporary inconveniences that would arise.

He expressed confidence that the sacrifices made during the 18-month timeline would ultimately yield long-term benefits, significantly improving the city’s transportation network and quality of life.