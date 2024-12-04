The Lagos State Government has announced plans to demolish the Mazamaza Bridge and build a new one as part of the ongoing construction of the Blue Line Rail Phase 2, a 14-kilometer extension from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

This disclosure was made by Olasunkanmi Okusaga, Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), during an infrastructure progress report broadcast by Channels Television earlier this week.

Explaining the decision, Okusaga revealed that structural tests on the Mazamaza Bridge showed it lacked the strength to support the railway operations.

“The bridge behind me is the Mazamaza Bridge. We’ve done a test on it, and we find that the bridge is not strong enough in terms of strength. So we have to demolish it to construct another new bridge that will house the railway operation,” he said.

He did not, however, reveal when the bridge would be demolished.

The construction of the new Mazamaza Bridge involves the installation of 66 piers, which serve as the foundational support for the structure. Okusaga noted that currently 22 piers have been completed, representing approximately 33% of the total. The goal is to complete all the piers by the end of the year.

Designed to meet international structural standards, all three bridges being constructed in Phase 2—including the Satellite Bridge and LASU Bridge—will have a lifespan of 75 years or more, ensuring durability and safety for rail operations.

More insights

The Mazamaza, Satellite, and LASU Bridges are integral components of the Blue Line Rail Phase 2 project, which spans 14 kilometers and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Alongside these bridges, the project will include six stations located at Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU, and Okokomaiko. These stations will connect major residential, educational, and commercial hubs, facilitating seamless movement across the Lagos metropolis.

Additionally, the project features a 400,000-square-meter depot at Okokomaiko, which will serve as the central hub for rail maintenance and operations. This depot is designed to ensure the seamless functioning of the rail system while supporting future expansions.

Okusaga confirmed that the project is currently 26-27% complete and is being executed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He also revealed that approximately 3,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, further underscoring the project’s economic significance.

LAMATA officials emphasized that safety and quality remain top priorities throughout the construction process. Safety protocols, such as risk assessments and method statements, are rigorously followed to protect workers and the public. Construction sites are secured, ensuring a controlled and safe environment for ongoing work.

At the Satellite Bridge site, construction is advancing rapidly, with piers and pier caps nearing completion. The LASU Bridge, located near Lagos State University, will integrate with a planned mega terminal, enhancing intermodal connectivity for students and other commuters.

These bridges are designed to withstand decades of use, with robust structural frameworks that align with global best practices.