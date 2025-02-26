The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has engaged with officials from Orile Agege LCDA, Iba LCDA, and Alimosho Local Government as part of preparations for the upcoming 57 km Purple Line rail project.

The consultations aimed to inform local authorities about the rail line that will connect Redemption Camp to Volkswagen, featuring 17 stations and integrating with Lagos’s existing rail network, as disclosed in a statement on the official X account of LAMATA on Tuesday.

This disclosure was conveyed via a statement posted on the official X account of LAMATA on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of LAMATA’s broader vision to expand Lagos’s rail infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and easing congestion in the metropolitan area.

“Today, officials from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), led by Technical Adviser Planning, Engr. Osa Konyeha met with stakeholders and important local government officials. These included, Chairman of Orile Agege LCDA, Hon. Johnson Babatunde, Chairman of Iba LCDA, Hon. Yisa Abiola Jubril, and Secretary to Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Dare Ogunkoya, who represented the Chairman of the Local Government, Hon Jelili Adewale Sulaimon.

‘The visit was to intimate the local authorities about the upcoming Purple Line rail project,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the sensitization aimed to inform stakeholders about the project’s scope, benefits, and impacts, emphasizing community involvement for successful implementation.

The engaged stakeholders expressed support, recognizing its potential to enhance transportation and economic opportunities. They pledged to collaborate with LAMATA for smooth execution.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that a LAMATA delegation visited Ikeja and Agege Local Governments and Ojodu LCDA to engage local officials, aiming to involve communities along the proposed rail corridor.

The 57 km Purple Line will connect Redemption Camp in Ogun State to the Volkswagen area on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, featuring 17 stations and integrating with Lagos’s rail network.

It is part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, which includes six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines to improve connectivity and reduce congestion.

The first phase of the 13 km Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) began operations in September 2023, while the 27 km Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) launched in 2024. Construction continues on their second phases.

For the 68 km Green Line (Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina), Lagos State signed an MoU with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to begin exploratory work. The 2025 Federal Budget proposal allocated N146.14 billion for this line. However, with the Senate’s recent approval of a record-high N54.99 trillion budget—an increase from the initial N49.7 trillion proposal—final allocations are yet to be confirmed.