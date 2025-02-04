The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has commenced stakeholder engagement for the proposed 57km Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Purple Line, which will extend from Redemption Camp in Ogun State to the Volkswagen area on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

A LAMATA delegation visited Ikeja and Agege Local Governments and Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to engage with local officials. The announcement was made in a statement on LAMATA’s official X account on Monday.

“The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has begun stakeholder engagement meetings as a precursor to scoping activities for the proposed Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Purple Line project.

“A team from LAMATA visited Ikeja and Agege Local Government Areas as well as Ojodu Local Council Development Authority to initiate discussions with local stakeholders today,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that the Purple Line will feature 17 stations and pass through two local governments in Ogun State and five LGAs with four LCDAs in Lagos. It will also link with the Red Line at Agege, Blue Line at Volkswagen, and Yellow Line at Isheri-Osun to improve public transport.

More insights

Engr. Dr. Balogun Mojeed, Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, pledged support, calling it a key step in Lagos’ smart city plans. In Agege, Hon. Rasheed Adaranijo, representing LG Chairman Chief Kola Egunjobi, assured the council’s backing. Hon. David Odunmbaku of Ojodu LCDA also praised the Lagos State Government for prioritizing transport infrastructure.

LAMATA disclosed that the engagement is part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), required by the Federal Ministry of Environment. Global Impact Environmental Consulting Limited is handling the process.

LAMATA’s team includes Lead Consultant Dr. Babatunde Osho, Head of Corporate Communication Kolawole Ojelabi, Architect Dipo Oshobu, and Dipo Quadri.

The Purple Line is part of Lagos’ rail expansion to ease congestion. It is expected to provide seamless transit and improve daily commutes. LAMATA will continue consultations before project approvals and construction.

What you should know

The proposed 57km Purple Line, which will run from Redemption Camp in Ogun State to the Volkswagen area on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, is part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan. This initiative aims to develop a metro system with six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

Two of the six lines have made significant progress. Passenger operations began on the first phase of the 13km Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) in September 2023.

Similarly, the 27km initial phase of the Red Line, stretching from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, commenced operations in 2024. This phase includes eight stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo. Construction is ongoing on the second phases of both the Blue and Red Lines, reinforcing Lagos’ commitment to rail expansion.

For the 68km Green Line, planned to connect the Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina, the Lagos State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to initiate exploratory work.

A Nairametrics review of the 2025 Federal Budget Proposal revealed that N146.14 billion has been allocated as counterpart funding for the Green Line. This funding, under the Ministry of Transport’s budget, will be managed by MOFI.

In September 2024, the Lagos State Government formalized an agreement with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the Green Line’s development. Under this deal, MOFI and CHEC will oversee the project’s design, financing, and operation, marking a major step toward modernizing Lagos’ public transport system.