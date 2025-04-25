The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has launched a new initiative to tackle the ongoing problem of manhole cover theft along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) laybys in Lagos.

To curb theft and enhance commuter safety, LAMATA has begun replacing metal flood drain covers with wooden alternatives.

In a recent video update shared on the agency’s X page, Engr. Kemi Ochei, a representative from LAMATA’s Public Transport Roads department, explained the rationale behind this shift.

She highlighted that in the past, metal gratings were used to cover the drains, but they were often stolen due to their commercial value. LAMATA later tried using fiber composite materials to replace the metal covers, but this too proved ineffective. The fiber material, resembling steel, was targeted by thieves who assumed it had scrap value.

To resolve the issue, LAMATA has now opted for treated wood to cover the drains at BRT laybys. Since the wooden covers have no scrap value, they are less appealing to thieves.

“In the past, we covered our drains using the steel gratings, and what the people do, they cart them away, steal them because they have commercial value. We devised another method and started using the fiber composite material, and the same thing happened to them because they actually look like steel, so they thought they had value, carted them away, exposing passengers to hazard, not even minding the risk.

“So, we have devised another means of using wood, treated wood. We finish it well and use it as a cover at the bus stops,” Ochei explained.

LAMATA is confident that the new solution will be effective in both the short and long term. Ochei expressed optimism that the wooden covers would “sustain the test of time” and urged the public to take an active role in protecting the infrastructure.

What you should know

The initiative to replace metal manhole covers with treated wooden covers along the BRT laybys in Lagos reflects a commitment to improving safety and preserving public infrastructure.

Manhole cover theft has long been a problem in Lagos, creating hazards for pedestrians and vehicles. In BRT laybys, where buses regularly pick up and drop off passengers, the absence of covers presents a greater risk.

LAMATA’s decision to use treated wood is a cost-effective, sustainable solution that eliminates the incentive for theft while still offering adequate protection.

Though wooden covers may not last as long as metal ones, their low scrap value makes them less likely to be stolen, ensuring they serve their purpose.