The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line’s first phase, spanning 27 kilometers from Oyingbo to Agbado in Ogun State, is set to commence full fee-paying passenger operations on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The disclosure was made by Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), in a statement released on Thursday by Kolawole Ojelabi, LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communications.

The upcoming launch follows the commissioning of the first phase on February 29, 2024, by President Bola Tinubu, marking a significant shift from test runs to full commercial, fee-paying services

“Full passenger operations on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line will commence on Tuesday, 15th October 2024, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr Abimbola Akinajo affirmed today,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to lead the launch of these operations, accompanied by members of his executive council and other dignitaries.

The event will include a ceremonial ride with commuters on the first fee-paying trip, signalling the start of regular passenger services.

This development is expected to significantly enhance the transportation options available to Lagos residents, especially those commuting between Agbado, Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island.

New timetable for Red Line operations

The statement noted that Engr. Abimbola Akinajo announced that daily train services on the Red Line will now begin at 6:00 am from Agbado, in preparation for the official launch.

During the free passenger test runs, initial trips had started from Oyingbo at 9:00 am, arriving in Agbado by 10:07 am.

The new timetable reflects adjustments based on insights gathered during these test runs, focusing on the needs of commuters.

Morning departures now prioritize Agbado, better serving residents commuting to key commercial areas such as Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island.

To further support passengers travelling to Lagos Island, connecting bus services will be available at the Oyingbo bus terminal, offering a smooth transition between rail and road transportation. This integration aims to reduce travel time and provide greater convenience for daily commuters.

Similar to the Blue Line, which has been operational for over a year, Red Line passengers will need a Cowry card for access.

The card, which is available for purchase at all eight train terminals in the first phase, will enable passengers to board as the line begins its full fee-paying operations on Tuesday.

What you should know

The Red Line is a 37-kilometer rail project, with its first phase covering 27 kilometers from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo, Lagos. This initial phase features eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Construction of the Red Line began on April 15, 2021, and the first phase was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on February 29, 2024.

Following a successful six-week trial, partial invitational passenger services ran from August 28 to September 27, 2024.

The Red Line operates under a track-sharing agreement with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, sharing tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan route—a partnership established during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently announced that once the Red Line is fully operational—implying the completion of its second phase—the service is expected to run 20 daily trips and transport up to 500,000 passengers per day, significantly easing travel for Lagos residents.