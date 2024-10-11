The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday, introduced a new Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code, *829#, aimed at enhancing taxpayers’ experience.

FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, unveiled the code at the Revenue House in Abuja as part of this year’s Customer Service Week, themed “Above and Beyond.”

With this launch, Nigeria becomes the sixth African nation to adopt a USSD code for simplifying tax payment processes.

Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, noted that the code enables taxpayers on any mobile network in Nigeria to access real-time services, including retrieval of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), verification of Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC), information on tax types and rates, locating the nearest FIRS office, and addressing general tax-related queries.

During the event, Adedeji emphasized that the new service reflects the agency’s dedication to making tax administration more accessible, allowing “every taxpayer—whether in bustling cities or remote areas—to connect with FIRS seamlessly.” He encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of the USSD code for all their inquiries.

The agency also introduced the Customer Centricity Guide, a booklet outlining policies, processes, and procedures designed to ensure that FIRS prioritizes taxpayers, treating them as ‘kings.’

In his words, “With the *829# USSD code, taxpayers now have the power to: retrieve their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), verify their Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), access information on tax types and rates, locate the nearest FIRS office, and get answers to general tax-related inquiries.”

“Without the need for internet access, all of these services are now available with a simple mobile phone. This technological leap reflects our dedication to creating a tax system that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers”

“Equally important is the unveiling of the Customer Centricity Guide. This guide embodies our commitment to putting taxpayers at the centre of our service delivery.”

“It outlines the principles and values that will drive our interactions with taxpayers by ensuring that every engagement is defined by respect, professionalism, and efficiency.”

The national coordinator of Servicom, Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the FIRS for its commitment to taxpayers’ satisfaction, emphasizing that the results of their efforts are visible. She highlighted the launch of the USSD code *829# and the Customer Centricity Guide as key initiatives that simplify tax processes and enhance the quality of service provided to citizens and taxpayers.

Meanwhile, FIRS Director of the Taxpayers’ Service Department, Loveth Onanuga, stated that the agency understands customer-centricity goes beyond meeting basic needs, aiming to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional service, aligning with the theme of the week.