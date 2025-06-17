The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji has directed all tax offices to operate on weekends throughout June 2025 to support taxpayers during the peak filing season.

According to a statement on Monday by Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, the move reflects Adedeji’s commitment to aligning the agency’s customer-centric policy with practical, taxpayer-friendly initiatives.

Under the directive, tax offices will open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays throughout the month.

The weekend operations, which commenced on June 14, will run until June 29.

The initiative is designed to assist companies required by law to file their tax returns by the end of June in meeting the statutory deadline.

Following Adedeji’s approval, the coordinating directors—Amina Ado (Large Taxpayers Group), Dick Irri (Government and Medium Taxpayers Group), and Kabir Abba (Emerging Taxpayers Group)—have communicated the decision to all relevant staff across the tax offices.

“As you are aware, the month of June marks the peak of the annual Companies Income Tax (CIT) filing season, with many taxpayers whose financial year ends on December 31 expected to file their returns by June 30,” the directors said in a joint message.

“To facilitate compliance, improve service delivery, and enhance revenue collection during this critical period, management has approved the extension of tax office operations to weekends for June 2025.”

The statement also noted that upon assuming office, Adedeji reorganised FIRS operations to simplify the tax payment process and reposition the agency from a purely tax-collecting institution to a service-driven.

What you should know

FIRS collected 21.6 trillion in revenue in 2024 and set a N25.2 trillion target for 2025.

The development comes as Nigeria’s 2025 budget stands at N54.99 trillion.

In May, as part of measures to reconnect with everyday Nigerians and reverse a dip in national revenue, the FIRS launched a radio sensitisation campaign aimed at simplifying tax education, particularly for informal and underserved communities.

Speaking at the FIRS Radio Sensitisation Programme on May 23, Dr Abdullahi Ismaila, Director of the Communication and Liaison Department, highlighted the need to break down tax concepts like Tax Pro Max and e-invoicing into accessible formats.

“The average market woman needs to understand what Tax Pro Max is. She needs to know how to get a Tax Clearance Certificate and understand e-invoicing,” Ismaila said.

To bridge this gap, the FIRS will use local languages and Pidgin in its broadcasts, counting on radio stations to relay the message and collect feedback to shape future campaigns.