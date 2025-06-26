The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which will now be known as the National Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has announced that the newly signed four tax reform bills will take effect on January 1, 2026.

He said this timeline would give the administration six months for planning, sensitization, and alignment with the fiscal calendar.

This was made known by Adedeji while addressing the State House Correspondents on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after the signing of the bills by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Adedeji noted that it takes time for all the stakeholders, participants, operators, and the regulator to change the system.

What Adedeji is saying

Adedeji, in his addresses, explained, “Based on best practices globally, because when you have this kind of change, it takes time for all the stakeholders, participant operators, and even the regulator to change the system.

“So with the magnanimity of the National Assembly, Mr. President, the effective date will be January 1, 2026, by the special grace of Almighty God. We have six full months for both sensitisation and planning. This is also considering the fiscal year of the government, because when you have this kind of change, it’s not what you do in the media.’’

Adedeji stressed the importance of launching the reforms at the start of a new calendar year, saying, “When you have this kind of change, it’s not what you do mid-year. Because if the application of the law is better, you start from the beginning of the year.

“So effective dates, by God’s grace, will be the first of January 2026,” he added.

Confirming the date with in a chat with Nairametrics, the Special Assistant to the FIRS Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, said the January 1, 2026, effective date will give all stakeholders enough time to digest the contents of the new tax laws and adjust accordingly as the new laws cannot be imposed on taxpayers in the middle of the fiscal year.

He said, ‘’This will give all stakeholders enough time to digest the contents of the new tax laws and adjust accordingly. More so, new laws cannot be imposed on taxpayers in the middle of the financial/fiscal year.’’

