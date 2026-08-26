FG seeks strategic review of Nigeria-Thailand relations, targets agriculture and technology

The Federal Government has initiated moves to strengthen and expand its bilateral relationship with Thailand, with plans to deepen cooperation in agriculture, technology, commerce, renewable energy and other strategic sectors.

The Federal Government has initiated moves to strengthen and expand its bilateral relationship with Thailand, with plans to deepen cooperation in agriculture, technology, commerce, renewable energy and other strategic sectors.

The proposed review aims to reposition relations between both countries beyond traditional trade in crude oil and rice, while leveraging Thailand’s expertise in intermediate technology and agricultural development.

The development was discussed during a meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and a Thai delegation led by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yousef Hassan Khalawi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

What they are saying

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Shettima said Nigeria and Thailand should elevate their relationship beyond commercial transactions and pursue broader strategic cooperation.

“I believe that our relationship should go beyond transactions in crude oil, rice production and so on. So, there is a need for us to review our bilateral relationship at a strategic level,” Shettima said.

The Vice President highlighted Nigeria’s large market, youthful population and abundant natural resources as major attractions for Thai investors.

He identified agriculture, information and communications technology (ICT), renewable energy and solid minerals as sectors with significant opportunities for collaboration.

Shettima also urged Thailand to deepen trade and investment engagement with Nigeria, describing the country as a strategic gateway to Africa.

Thailand identifies Nigeria as strategic African partner

In his remarks, Khalawi described Nigeria as a key partner for Thailand’s engagement with Africa and praised ongoing economic reforms under the Tinubu administration.

According to him, Thailand is developing a new continental engagement framework known as the ‘Thailand-Africa Initiative’, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with African countries.

“For us in Thailand, we believe that Nigeria is a strategic partner bilaterally and an important window to strengthening ties with Africa, particularly West Africa,” Khalawi said.

He noted that agriculture would be a major pillar of the initiative, alongside healthcare and tourism, sectors where Thailand has developed considerable expertise.

Khalawi added that Nigeria’s growing digital economy and influence within the Global South make it an important partner for future collaboration.

Get up to speed

The latest discussions come shortly after Thailand donated 12 metric tonnes of rice valued at approximately $22,000 to support food-insecure communities in Nigeria.

The donation, which was handed over to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution, targeted vulnerable populations, particularly in the North-East region.

Thailand remains one of the world’s leading rice producers, with annual output estimated at about 34.3 million metric tonnes, ranking it among the top global producers and exporters of the commodity.

What you should know

The planned review of Nigeria-Thailand relations aligns with the Federal Government’s broader push to attract foreign investment, enhance agricultural productivity and accelerate technology-driven economic growth.

For Nigeria, access to Thailand’s expertise in agricultural technology, food processing, healthcare systems and renewable energy could support ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and strengthen food security.

The engagement also signals Thailand’s growing interest in expanding its footprint in Africa through deeper economic and development partnerships.