Lagos adds EV charging points to 7,000 sqm Agege food hub

Lagos State has provided electric vehicle (EV) charging points at its 7,000-square-metre fresh food hub in Pen Cinema, Agege, as part of the facility’s infrastructure.

Lagos State has provided electric vehicle (EV) charging points at its 7,000-square-metre fresh food hub in Pen Cinema, Agege, as part of the facility’s infrastructure.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement on X on Wednesday following the commissioning of the Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Pen Cinema, Agege.

The facility provides space for hundreds of traders, dry and cold storage facilities, a dedicated seafood section and parking, while bringing farmers, traders, retailers, institutional buyers and consumers together in a more organised food distribution system.

What they are saying

Sanwo-Olu said the Agege fresh food hub was designed to make the movement of food from farmers and suppliers to communities across Lagos more efficient. According to him, the hub was built on 7,000 square metres and provides facilities for hundreds of traders, alongside dry and cold storage facilities for food products.

“Today, I commissioned the Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Pen Cinema, Agege, a modern facility designed to make it easier and more efficient to move food from farmers and suppliers to communities across Lagos.”

“Built on 7,000 square metres, the hub provides space for hundreds of traders, dry and cold storage facilities, a dedicated seafood section, parking and EV charging points,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor said the hub brings different participants in the food supply chain together, including farmers, traders, retailers, institutional buyers and consumers. He added that Agege serves as one of the middle-level hubs in Lagos’ wider food distribution network.

The hub is supplied by the Central Food Security and Logistics Hub at Ketu-Ereyun, which serves as part of the state’s broader food distribution system. Sanwo-Olu also referenced other food distribution hubs, including Mushin, saying the network is intended to bring food distribution closer to residents and strengthen food security across Lagos.

Get up to speed

The Agege facility is part of Lagos State’s wider network of food distribution hubs, which includes the Fresh Food Hub in Mushin and the Central Food Security and Logistics Hub at Ketu-Ereyun.

The Mushin Fresh Food Agro-Hub was commissioned in December 2023 and was developed to support organised food trading, storage and distribution.

The state has described the mid-level hubs as a way of shortening supply chains and improving the movement of produce closer to consumers.

In July 2025, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, announced a N25 billion commitment to support the Produce for Lagos Programme, alongside the N500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund.

The programme is aimed at improving market access for farmers by connecting agricultural production to organised demand in Lagos.

The state has also positioned the wider food hub network as part of its response to challenges around food supply, storage, logistics and distribution.

What you should know

Philip Ogunleye, Founder and CEO of Vine Mobility & Technologies, told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that EV charging infrastructure works best when integrated into places people already visit, including shopping centres, workplaces, hotels, fleet depots and transport hubs.

Ogunleye identified Lagos as the clear frontrunner in Nigeria’s EV ecosystem.

He cited the concentration of electric vehicles, growing private investment and rising interest from businesses seeking to integrate charging into their locations.

The Agege food hub places EV charging infrastructure within a functioning food distribution facility.

The facility is expected to attract traders, suppliers, buyers and consumers.

The EV charging points at the Agege food hub therefore integrate charging infrastructure into a location that is already designed to serve multiple participants in Lagos’ food distribution network.