Nigerian onion traders suspend exports to Ghana as trade dispute deepens

Nigerian onion traders have suspended exports to Ghana and called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene in the lingering trade dispute between the two countries.

Nigerian onion traders have suspended exports to Ghana and called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene in the lingering trade dispute between the two countries.

The National Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPMAN) disclosed this through its national president, Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, in Sokoto, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Maitasamu said the suspension followed the exhaustion of efforts to resolve the disagreement, adding that onion exports would remain halted until Nigeria and Ghana reach an amicable and mutually acceptable agreement on the rules governing the trade.

What they are saying

Maitasamu said the decision to suspend onion exports was not intended to undermine regional trade but to draw the attention of relevant authorities to the difficulties faced by Nigerian traders and secure a lasting resolution to the dispute.

He said the association had sought ECOWAS intervention and urged the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments to urgently resolve the disagreement.

“Suspension will remain in force until an amicable and mutually acceptable agreement is reached between the two countries on the modalities governing onion trade.”

“The action was not taken to undermine regional trade but aimed at drawing the attention of the relevant authorities to the difficulties faced by Nigerian traders and securing a lasting solution to the dispute,” Maitasamu said.

Maitasamu warned that a prolonged disruption could result in significant economic losses for farmers, producers, exporters, transporters, wholesalers, retailers and other participants in the onion value chain.

According to him, restoring the flow of onions between Nigeria and Ghana would help strengthen confidence in cross-border agricultural commerce across West Africa and protect the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on the trade.

Get up to speed

The latest suspension is not the first time Nigerian onion traders have halted exports to Ghana. According to a Punch report in April 2026, a fresh trade dispute between Nigerian and Ghanaian onion traders had forced a suspension of cross-border supplies and raised concerns over regional commerce and food distribution.

The dispute, which had reportedly been simmering for months, reached a boiling point following reports of harassment and the alleged seizure of onion-laden trucks belonging to Nigerian traders at the Kotoku Market in Accra.

National President of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Isa Aliyu, said the suspension of onion transportation to Ghana was unavoidable.

Aliyu said Nigerian traders had endured persistent harassment, intimidation and unfair treatment in Ghanaian markets, describing the confiscation of their trucks as unacceptable and a violation of trade norms.

The association directed an immediate halt to onion shipments along the Ghana corridor until the safety and rights of Nigerian traders were guaranteed.

The association dismissed circulating reports claiming that armed men attacked and seized Ghanaian trucks in Nigeria.

NOPPMAN called on the governments of Nigeria and Ghana, as well as regional bodies, to intervene and prevent further escalation. The association also emphasised the need to uphold existing ECOWAS trade agreements promoting the free movement of goods and fair trading practices.

What you should know

The latest trade dispute comes as the cost of onions has also increased in Nigeria, according to the Nairametrics Food Price Watch for July 2026.

The price of a big bag of onions rose from N75,000 in June to N105,000 in July.

The increase represents a 40% month-on-month rise.

Traders attributed the increase to seasonal shortages in northern producing states.

Heavy rainfall in some producing areas affected harvesting, storage and transportation.

The Nairametrics market survey was conducted across Mushin, Daleko, Mile 12 and Oyingbo markets in Lagos. The combination of higher onion prices and the latest disruption to cross-border trade could increase pressure on traders and other participants in the onion supply chain.