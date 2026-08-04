Your Lagos food basket in July: What got cheaper, what didn’t

Food prices across major Lagos markets maintained a mixed trajectory in July 2026, with price declines spreading across more household staples even as several key food items continued to record increases due to seasonal supply pressures.

Food prices across major Lagos markets maintained a mixed trajectory in July 2026, with price declines spreading across more household staples even as several key food items continued to record increases due to seasonal supply pressures.

The Nairametrics market survey conducted across Mushin, Daleko, Mile 12 and Oyingbo markets tracked the prices of 61 staple food and household items during the month.

Prices were collected from multiple traders across the four markets during the final week of July, with the prevailing market price used for each item.

The survey showed that 25 items recorded price decreases in July, higher than the 17 items that declined in June. Meanwhile, 23 items posted price increases, lower than the 26 items that rose in the previous month, while 13 items remained unchanged compared to 23 flat-priced items in June.

The July data points to a market gradually showing signs of improving price stability, although weather-related supply disruptions and seasonal demand continued to keep prices elevated for some agricultural commodities.

What traders are saying

Across Mushin, Daleko, Mile 12 and Oyingbo markets, traders described July as a month of “two different markets.”

Those dealing in fresh agricultural produce experienced higher wholesale prices.

Traders attributed the increase of some of the items to seasonal shortages from northern producing states, where heavy rainfall affected harvesting, storage and transportation.

An onion wholesaler at Mile 12 Market told Nairametrics:

“The rains have reduced the quantity coming into Lagos. Many of the onions spoil before they arrive, so prices naturally increased.”

A grains trader at Daleko Market said:

“Beans, onions and ogbono are becoming more expensive every week because supply is tight.”

Meanwhile, sellers of packaged foods and cooking gas reported improved trading conditions.

A gas retailer in Oyingbo Market noted:

“Customers are happier with gas prices now. We are selling more cylinders because people can afford to refill again.”

Some traders also observed that consumers are increasingly comparing prices across markets before making purchases.

Another trader at Mushin Market said:

“People now move from one shop to another before buying. Everyone wants the cheapest price.”

Items that recorded the biggest increases

The highest increases during the month were concentrated in fresh agricultural produce and soup ingredients as dry onions emerged as the commodity with the highest price increase in July.

The price of a big bag of onions jumped from N75,000 in June to N105,000 in July, representing a 40% increase. Traders attributed the increase to seasonal shortages from northern producing states, where heavy rainfall affected harvesting, storage and transportation.

Bush mango seed (Ogbono) followed closely, rising by 35.48% from N310,000 to N420,000 per big bag. Sellers said supply arriving from producing communities were significantly lower compared to previous months, pushing prices upward.

Frozen chicken lap also witnessed notable price increase, increasing by nearly 30% from N47,000 to N61,000 per carton. Traders linked the increase to higher wholesale acquisition costs and supply constraints within the frozen food distribution chain.

Beans continued their upward movement as Brown beans (50kg) increased from N65,000 to N75,000, while Oloyin beans rose from N70,000 to N80,000.

Sweet potatoes also became more expensive, rising from N35,000 to N40,000 per big basket. Palm oil prices continued to edge higher, with the 25-litre container increasing from N45,000 to N50,000, while the 5-litre variant rose modestly to N8,500.

Other items that recorded moderate increases included Dano refill milk, egusi, Golden Penny, Dangote and Bonita pasta, big bag pepper, Royal Stallion short-grain rice, Honeywell semovita, Mamador vegetable oil and various Ayoola poundo yam flour variants.

According to traders, these increases were largely driven by seasonal supply constraints, rising storage costs, and higher wholesale prices from suppliers.

Items that recorded price declines

Despite the increases recorded in several staples, July delivered broader relief across a range of food items and household essentials.

The biggest price decline came from cooking gas. Refilling a 12.5kg cylinder fell by 25% from N25,000 to N18,750, while a 5kg refill dropped by the same margin from N10,000 to N7,500.

Round-shaped tomatoes declined from N55,000 to N50,000, while oval-shaped tomatoes dropped sharply from N90,000 to N75,000 per basket as fresh harvests entered Lagos markets.

Horse mackerel (Kote) declined from N6,500 to N5,000 per kilogram, while Titus mackerel eased slightly from N13,500 to N13,000.

Several cocoa beverages (Bournvita, Milo, Ovaltine) also recorded price reductions.

Other items that became cheaper included Eggs, Peak refill milk, Coast refill milk, Kings vegetable oil, Honeywell wheat products, Honeywell semovita and Cowbell refill milk.

Notably, unlike June, when nearly one-third of the surveyed items recorded no movement, only 13 staples maintained the same prices in July compared to 23 in June.

Market Insight

The trend suggests that while inflationary pressures remain evident in parts of the food value chain, seasonal supply improvements, lower transportation pressures on some routes, and improved availability of certain agricultural produce contributed to softer prices for a few key staples.

This comes as Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased marginally to 15.91% in June 2026, down from 15.93% recorded in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). However, food inflation remained elevated at 17.52% year-on-year, highlighting the continued pressure on household food budgets despite the slight moderation in overall inflation.

At the subnational level, Lagos State recorded an all-items inflation rate of 32.28% in June 2026, underlining the sustained cost pressures facing consumers and businesses across the commercial capital.

While moderating inflation has begun to improve price stability for several processed foods, seasonal supply disruptions continue to create volatility in fresh produce markets.

About the Nairametrics Food Price Survey

The Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a monthly market survey tracking the prices of major food items across Nigeria.

This report specifically covers four key markets in Lagos State: Mushin, Daleko, Oyingbo, and Mile 12 Market.

The survey provides up-to-date insights into food price trends, helping businesses, policymakers, and consumers make informed decisions.