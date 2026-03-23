Thailand is considering a reduction in its visa-free stay policy for foreign tourists from 60 days to 30 days, as authorities move to curb growing concerns over abuse of the system, according to reports from the Bangkok Post.

Under the proposed changes, travelers would still be able to extend their stay by an additional 30 days, maintaining a maximum potential stay of 60 days.

However, the initial entry period without a visa would be shortened, marking a shift in the country’s post-pandemic tourism strategy.

The move follows a policy review by Thai authorities, which found that the current 60-day visa-free allowance introduced to support tourism recovery may be creating loopholes for non-tourism-related activities.

What they are saying

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow flagged concerns raised by local businesses, particularly in tourism hotspots such as Phuket, where some foreign nationals were reportedly using tourist visa provisions to operate businesses restricted to Thai citizens.

Authorities also noted instances of property ownership being facilitated through local nominees, an arrangement that contravenes local laws.

Beyond commercial activities, regulators have raised red flags over the use of tourist visas by individuals allegedly linked to online scam operations. The review committee indicated that longer visa-free durations could make it easier for such individuals to remain in the country under the guise of tourism.

The proposed reduction is intended to limit these loopholes while preserving flexibility for legitimate travellers.

If approved, eligible visitors will be granted a 30-day visa-free stay upon entry into Thailand. Those seeking to stay longer can apply for a one-time extension of an additional 30 days, subject to existing immigration procedures.

Key highlights of the proposal include:

Reduction of visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days

Retention of a 30-day extension option

No country-specific restrictions tied to the change

Focus on addressing misuse rather than restricting tourism

Officials also pointed out that some travellers have been leveraging extended visa-free stays to shuttle between neighbouring countries while engaging in activities outside the scope of tourism.

Backstory

The proposed visa-free stay reduction aligns with Thailand’s broader efforts to recalibrate its tourism and immigration framework.

Nairametrics previously reported that authorities scrapped plans for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), replacing it with the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) a mandatory pre-arrival registration for travellers from 93 visa-exempt countries.

The system is designed to streamline entry, strengthen screening, and eliminate paper-based immigration processes.

This shift comes alongside earlier tourism stimulus measures. In August 2025, the Thai government unveiled a plan to distribute 200,000 free domestic flight tickets to international visitors under its “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights” campaign, aimed at encouraging travel beyond major cities.

What you should know

Despite the proposed tightening, Thai authorities maintain that the country remains open and welcoming to international visitors. The policy adjustment is not intended to discourage travel but to ensure that the system is used appropriately.

Tourism continues to play a critical role in Thailand’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment. The earlier extension to 60 days was part of broader efforts to stimulate visitor inflows following the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most tourists, officials say the change will have minimal impact on travel plans, as a 30-day stay is typically sufficient for popular routes covering Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and other major destinations.