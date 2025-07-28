Thailand has dropped plans to introduce an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system and will instead roll out a Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) for visa-exempt travelers.

This is a move aimed at streamlining entry procedures and improving immigration screening.

The TDAC will serve as a mandatory pre-arrival registration system for travelers from 93 visa-exempt countries, replacing the previously delayed ETA that was scheduled to take effect on December 1, 2024.

According to TravelBiz, the decision to cancel the ETA comes amid ongoing discussions around the proposed THB 300 tourism levy, which was intended to be prepaid online. Rather than operating two overlapping platforms, Thai authorities chose to combine entry processes into a single digital system.

While the TDAC is not a visa, it will function as a digital clearance form, allowing immigration authorities to screen arrivals before they enter the country.

Officials say the system is expected to reduce wait times and eliminate the need for paper immigration forms, such as the TM6 card.

More insights

Each TDAC will cover a single entry of up to 60 days, with the possibility of a 30-day extension. The application will be processed through an integrated online portal that also supports Thailand’s existing e-Visa system.

The TDAC will be free, but authorities say it could eventually be bundled with the tourism tax if approved by the Cabinet. However, registration alone does not guarantee entry, as final clearance remains at the discretion of border officials.

Travellers excluded from the TDAC requirement include holders of long-term visas, diplomatic passports, Destination Thailand visas, and consular tourist visas.

Additionally, citizens of Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia, previously exempt under the ETA proposal, are also expected to retain that status.

This digital overhaul aligns with Thailand’s broader efforts to modernise border control while maintaining its position as a top tourist destination.

In July 2024, Thailand expanded visa-free access to more nationalities in a bid to attract higher visitor volumes and support the country’s tourism recovery strategy.

Authorities say the TDAC system is designed to strike a balance between facilitating a smooth and efficient entry process for genuine tourists while also tightening immigration controls to curb overstays, prevent unauthorised entries, and enhance overall border security.

What you should know

Beyond TDAC, in February 2025, Thailand updated its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa policy to attract skilled workers, investors, and their families.

The updated rules remove significant barriers and provide a wider range of opportunities for those interested in settling in Thailand, according to Nairametrics.