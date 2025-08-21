The Government of Thailand has unveiled a new campaign to boost tourism by offering free domestic flight tickets to international visitors.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the plan tagged “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights” will see 200,000 free tickets distributed between September and November 2025, if approved by the Thai Cabinet.

Tourism officials say the goal is to encourage travellers to explore beyond Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai by promoting lesser-known destinations across the country.

Who qualifies for the free tickets?

The Ministry explained that the offer is strictly for non-Thai citizens booking flights to Thailand within the campaign period.

Eligible travellers must purchase their international tickets either directly from airlines or through approved online travel agencies.

Each qualifying visitor will be entitled to:

One free round-trip domestic flight within Thailand

20kg baggage allowance included

Airlines participating in the program

The campaign will be carried out in collaboration with six Thai carriers:

Thai Airways

Thai AirAsia

Bangkok Airway

Nok Air

Thai Lion Air

Thai Vietjet

The government will cover 3,500 baht per round-trip ticket (1,750 baht for one-way).

Economic expectations

The Tourism and Sports Ministry said the campaign is backed with a budget of 700 million baht and is projected to generate about 8.8 billion baht in tourism revenue. Officials noted that the strategy was inspired by Japan, which implemented a similar initiative earlier this year.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the idea but raised concerns about timing and implementation. Some argue that launching the campaign during the low tourism season would have had a stronger impact. Others highlight that high domestic airfare prices remain a barrier for many travellers.

Tourism experts recommend pairing the free tickets with targeted marketing campaigns such as promoting sports tourism in Buri Ram, highlighting attractions along the Mekong River in Ubon Ratchathani, and drawing Scandinavian visitors to Thailand’s southern beaches.

Data from the Tourism Ministry shows that 20.8 million tourists have visited Thailand in 2025, representing a 7% drop compared to last year. China remains the largest source of visitors with 2.9 million arrivals.

What you should know

In January, Thailand removed the five-year minimum work experience requirement for certain Long-Term Resident (LTR) visas, making it easier for younger professionals and digital nomads to qualify.

The update covers two categories: highly skilled professionals and work-from-Thailand professionals who can now apply based on qualifications and proof of work capability rather than years of experience.

The government introduced the change to attract new talent into strategic sectors such as science, technology, sustainability, disaster management, and vocational education.