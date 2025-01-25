Thailand has recently made a significant change to its visa policy by removing the minimum work experience requirement for certain categories of foreign workers applying for Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visas.

This change is focused on attracting younger professionals and diversifying the workforce to meet the country’s evolving economic goals.

Thailand’s economy has relied on foreign expertise in key sectors like technology, engineering, and education. DAAD Scholarship cites that previously, foreign workers were required to have at least five years of work experience in relevant fields to qualify for certain visas.

This rule excluded many younger professionals with high potential but limited experience.

In response, the Thai government updated its Long-Term Resident Visa program to make it more accessible and competitive in attracting a broader range of global talent.

Why the policy change?

The policy shift is designed to boost Thailand’s workforce by encouraging skilled professionals with less experience to contribute new ideas and innovation. The change is expected to benefit strategic sectors critical to Thailand’s economic development.

The government also aims to simplify the visa application process by eliminating unnecessary barriers, making it easier for foreign workers to come to Thailand and contribute to its growth.

Visas affected by the policy update

The updated policy specifically impacts two categories of the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa:

Highly skilled professionals

Previous requirement: Applicants were required to have at least five years of work experience in a relevant field.

Applicants were required to have at least five years of work experience in a relevant field. Current change: The work experience requirement has been eliminated, making it easier for younger professionals to apply.

The work experience requirement has been eliminated, making it easier for younger professionals to apply. Expanded eligibility: The update broadens the eligibility to include sectors such as development, sustainability, disaster management, integrated innovation, and vocational education, alongside traditional fields like science, technology, and engineering.

Work-from-Thailand professionals

Previous requirement: Applicants needed five years of work experience.

Applicants needed five years of work experience. Current change: The work experience requirement has been removed, allowing younger professionals, including digital nomads, to apply more easily.

Updated eligibility criteria for Thai work visas

The revised criteria for the two affected visa categories are as follows:

Highly skilled professionals

No minimum work experience required: Applicants no longer need five years of relevant work experience.

Applicants no longer need five years of relevant work experience. Eligible sectors: The updated list includes science, technology, engineering, development, sustainability, disaster management, integrated innovation, and vocational education.

The updated list includes science, technology, engineering, development, sustainability, disaster management, integrated innovation, and vocational education. Additional requirements: Applicants must provide relevant qualifications such as degrees or certifications in their respective fields.

Work-from-Thailand professionals

No minimum work experience required: This category now includes younger professionals and remote workers.

This category now includes younger professionals and remote workers. Eligibility: Applicants must provide proof of remote work capability for an overseas employer and sufficient financial means to support their stay in Thailand.

This policy shift reflects Thailand’s efforts to attract a more diverse talent pool and strengthen its position in global markets.

By eliminating the work experience requirement, Thailand hopes to draw in professionals who can contribute to the country’s economic development and enhance its competitiveness in various industries.