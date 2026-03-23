Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMB), a leading corporate and investment banking institution, has delivered an exceptional performance at the prestigious 2025 DealMakers West Africa Awards, earning top honours across multiple categories and reaffirming its position as a trusted adviser on landmark transactions across the region.

The Bank clinched the highly coveted Private Equity Deal of the Year (West Africa) for its advisory role in the landmark exit of Helios Investment Partners and Sojitz from Axxela, where RMB Nigeria and the RMB Energy Corporate Finance franchise served as Exclusive Financial Adviser. This marks the second consecutive year RMB Nigeria has won the award in this category, demonstrating its leading advisory position in private equity exits across the region.

In addition, Bimbo Oyeyiga, Head of Corporate Finance at RMB Nigeria, jointly secured the Individual Dealmaker of the Year (West Africa) award, in recognition of his dealmaking successes in 2025.

Further strengthening its marketleading reputation in debt advisory, RMB Nigeria was also ranked 2nd – Financial Advisers by Transaction Value (West Africa, Debt Transactions) and 3rd – Financial Advisers by Transaction Flow (West Africa, Debt Transactions). In addition, RMB Nigeria was nominated for Deal of the Year for its lead role on the landmark ₦236bn Rights Issue by Presco Plc.

The winning Private Equity Deal of the Year reflects RMB’s pivotal advisory role in Helios Investment Partners’ strategic divestment of its 75% equity stake in Axxela to Bluecore Gas Infraco. The Bank also facilitated Sojitz Corporation’s tagalong process on its remaining 25% stake, culminating in a full acquisition. The transaction stands among the most significant private equity exits in Nigeria’s midstream energy sector in recent years.

Bimbo Oyeyiga’s recognition as Individual Dealmaker of the Year is a testament to his leadership and deep expertise in executing transformative, highimpact transactions. In 2025, Bimbo advised on several landmark M&A and general corporate finance transactions, including the exit of Helios Investment Partners from Axxela to Bluecore Gas Infraco; the ₦236bn Presco Rights Issue; the exit of Africa Capital Alliance (ACA) from Filmhouse Cinemas; the ₦146bn Stanbic IBTC Rights Issue; a strategic investment by Odu’a Investment in Iwosan Investments Limited; and strategic advisory to Champion Breweries on its acquisition of the Bullet Drinks brand and public capitalraise programmes.

Bimbo also notably led the exit of CardinalStone Capital Advisers from iFitness to Verod, recognised as the 2024 West Africa Private Equity Deal of the Year by DealMakers.

Commenting on the recognitions, Bayo Ajayi, CEO of RMB Nigeria, said:

“These awards reaffirm RMB Nigeria’s leadership in delivering highquality, impactful advisory solutions across M&A, private equity, and capital markets. Our recognitions, alongside Bimbo Oyeyiga’s individual honour, reflect the strength of our investment banking franchise, the depth of our client relationships, and the expertise of our team. We remain committed to structuring innovative transactions that create value for clients and contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the wider West African market.”

Furthermore, Chidi Iwuchukwu, Head of Investment Banking of RMB Nigeria, said:

“These recognitions reflect the depth of our advisory expertise, the strength of our client partnerships, and the talent we cultivate within RMB. We are particularly proud of Bimbo Oyeyiga’s individual win, which underscores the calibre of leadership driving our client solutions. We remain committed to executing impactful transactions that unlock value, strengthen industries, and contribute meaningfully to economic development across Nigeria and West Africa.”

Speaking on his award, Bimbo Oyeyiga added:

“Being recognised as Individual Dealmaker of the Year is both an honour and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us. It reaffirms RMB’s culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation. I am particularly grateful to my colleagues, our clients, and the broader RMB network for the support that makes achievements like this possible.”

These achievements underscore RMB Nigeria’s differentiated capability in structuring, coordinating, and executing complex, highvalue transactions that shape sectors and support longterm growth across West Africa. The DealMakers West Africa Awards recognise excellence in financial advisory by celebrating institutions and professionals behind the region’s most impactful mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions, and private equity deals.

About RMB Nigeria Limited

RMB Nigeria Limited, a member of the FirstRand Group, is a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank. RMB Nigeria provides clients with innovative, value-added solutions across advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking, and principal investing. For more information, please visit www.rmb.com.ng