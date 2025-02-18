The Lagos State Government has announced a 30% reduction in fares on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line, bringing the cost of a trip from Agbado to Oyingbo down from N1,500 to N1,000.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement during the commissioning of the newly constructed Abule Egba Bus Terminal.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by Kolawole Ojelabi, Head of Corporate Communications at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the fare reduction aims to encourage broader adoption of the Red Line and provide financial relief to commuters amid economic challenges.

“We have looked at the numbers and have therefore decided to have a 30% reduction on the fare paid on the Red Line. This means that a trip from Agbado to Oyingbo will now cost N1,000,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“Today, because it is about transportation, we’ve done our numbers, we feel good, and so I want to announce that today we are reducing fares on our Red Line immediately.”

The LRMT Red Line commenced passenger operations on September 15, 2024, with six trips daily. The service was later increased to nine trips per day on February 10, 2025, in response to growing commuter demand. The government expects that the fare reduction will further increase ridership and ease movement for thousands of Lagosians who rely on the rail service for daily transportation.

Meanwhile, in another major development for the state’s transport infrastructure, Governor Sanwo-Olu also commissioned the newly constructed Abule Egba Bus Terminal.

The terminal, strategically located along the Oshodi-Abule Egba Expressway, is designed to enhance connectivity and complement the existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network along the corridor.

“This Abule Egba Bus Terminal is a testament to our administration’s commitment to providing efficient and accessible public transportation for all Lagosians,” the governor stated.

“It will serve as a vital hub, seamlessly integrating with the BRT network and offering a comfortable and organized transit experience.”

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the new terminal will play a crucial role in improving commuter services, particularly with the ongoing construction of the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project and the planned expansion of the BRT system.

He noted that the terminal is part of a broader plan to extend Lagos’ transport infrastructure to Sango and other key areas.

State dignitaries present at the event included Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Head of Service Mr. Olabode Agoro, and Permanent Secretary of the Lagos Ministry of Transportation Mr. Olawole Musa, who represented the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

Also in attendance were Chairman of Agbado-Okeodo Local Council Development Area Hon. Oladapo Famuyiwa, Chairman of Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area Hon. Johnson Babatunde, and Chairman of Ojokoro Local Council Development Area Hon. Hammed Tijani.