The Lagos State Government is set to receive six new trains from China to enhance the Blue and Red Rail Lines. These trains, already scheduled for shipment, will soon arrive to strengthen the city’s growing rail infrastructure.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) made the announcement on Thursday via a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement confirmed that the six train sets have passed the factory acceptance test.

This follows a December 2024 statement from the LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo which disclosed that the Lagos State Government would receive new rolling stock in 2025 to bolster operations on the Blue and Red Lines.

“Six additional train sets will be in Lagos very soon to strengthen the capacity of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines to deliver value to commuters and thereby increase the economic viability of the state.

The six train sets, which have scaled the factory acceptance test hurdles, are scheduled for shipment to Lagos from China,” the statement read in part.

The statement emphasized that the arrival of six new trains will boost trips on both the Blue and Red Lines, enhancing service for Lagos commuters.

The new rolling stock will benefit both lines, with the Blue Line, which operates electric trains, and the Red Line, serviced by diesel-powered trains, seeing increased frequency. The Blue Line, which currently runs 72 trips daily, will see an increase in frequency with the new trains.

The Blue Line began operations in September 2023, with its first 13-kilometre stretch from Marina to Mile 2. Phase two, extending to Okokomaiko, is expected to be completed by Q1 2027.

The Red Line is a 37-kilometre project, with its first 27 kilometres running from Agbado to Oyingbo, featuring stations like Ikeja, Oshodi, and Mushin. Phase Two is under construction, with passenger service beginning in October 2024, following President Bola Tinubu’s February 2024 inauguration.

What you should know

The Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan outlines the development of a comprehensive metro rail system, featuring six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines. Currently, Phase 1 of both the Blue and Red Lines are operational.

In a significant move, Lagos State has partnered with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to build the 68-kilometre Green Line, the third light rail transit corridor, which will connect the Lekki Free Zone to Marina and integrate with the Blue Line.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu formalized the agreement at the China-Africa Cooperation Summit in September 2024. The 2025 federal budget allocates N146.14 billion in counterpart funding for the Green Line, which will be managed by MOFI on behalf of the Ministry of Transport.

Additionally, the Lagos State Government plans to concession the operations of the Red and Blue Lines to the private sector to ensure their long-term sustainability and help repay loans. This plan would transfer the management of the lines to private operators for a specified period.

However, some experts raise concerns, pointing out that with the Blue Line’s ridership at 2.37 million passengers as of December 2024, the projected returns may not be enough to attract the significant investment required for necessary upgrades.