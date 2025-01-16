JMG Limited, a leading provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, recently extended its act of kindness to children in orphanages in Lagos by donating food items and supplies to them as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The foremost company with efficient and reliable solutions for homes and businesses demonstrated that giving back to its host communities is an integral part of its operations with the donations to the Bales of Mercy Orphanage, Compassionate Orphanage, and Missionaries of Charity/Contemplative Gift of Mercy Home, in Lagos, to bring comfort and joy to the children.

Presenting the gifts to the management of the Orphanage Homes, the Head of Marketing, JMG Limited, Oluwatomi Faniran, said the company is committed to making meaningful differences in the lives of those who need it most, driven by compassion, empathy, and a vision of a brighter future for all.

She affirmed that the company through its kindness has deemed it necessary to make good impact on the lives of the incredible children in those homes, as they need to be catered for like other kids in the society.

According to her, while the donations were material, the experience offered something far deeper. It was a connection with the children and a profound reminder of their resilience and boundless potential.

“It was humbling to see the smiles on their faces, to hear their laughter, and to witness the strength of their spirits despite the challenges they face daily. Their courage inspired us and reminded us of the importance of standing together as a community to nurture and uplift the most vulnerable among us,” she stated.

Mrs. Faniran further asserted that JMG Limited recognises that every act of kindness, no matter how small, has the potential to create ripples of hope that can turn into waves of change, especially when there is compassion and care for others.

The company’s intent was not just about providing immediate support, but investing in the future of the children, creating a brighter tomorrow for them, as they represent a world of untapped potential, creativity, and possibility.

JMG Limited, in its act of kindness, is poised to continually enhance the well-being of people in its scope of operation, as it envisions a future where every child feels seen, valued, and loved, and urges individuals, organisations, and communities to contribute to the lives of the underprivileged in the society.

JMG is a leading electro-mechanical solution provider in Nigeria, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of homes, businesses, and industries. With expertise in power generation, electrical infrastructures, vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors, JMG is committed to providing unrivaled comfort, safety and efficiency to the structures where people work and live.

