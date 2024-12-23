The Lagos State government is set to receive new rolling stock to bolster train operations on the Red and Blue Line corridors in 2025.

Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), outlined these plans, along with the agency’s season’s greetings to Lagosians, in a video clip.

The video, posted on the Authority’s X (formerly Twitter) page, also highlighted her plans for new buses to join the regulated fleet operated under LAMATA to better serve the transport needs of Lagos residents.

“In 2025, we promise to serve you better. New buses will join our regulated fleet. New railing stock are expected to join our train operations,” Akinajo stated.

The Managing Director of LAMATA also revealed that the Lagos State government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is working towards the realization of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Green and Purple Lines.

The LRMT Green Line is a proposed 68km metro rail project that will span from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, while the Purple Line is planned to connect Redemption Camp to Ojo, near Lagos State University (LASU).

Other plans she outlined for next year include exploring ways to reduce emissions through the use of eco-friendly fuels and improving the payment system for Lagos State’s regulated transport services.

What you should know

The Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan focuses on a robust metro rail system, including six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, two of which are currently operational: Phase 1 of the Blue Line and Phase 2 of the Red Line.

The Blue Line, a 27-kilometre rail project, began commercial operations in September 2023 after completing its first phase, a 13-kilometre stretch from Marina to Mile 2. By December 2024, it had transported 2.37 million passengers, with Phase 2 ongoing.

The Red Line, a 37-kilometre project, began construction in April 2021 and saw its first phase inaugurated in February 2024, connecting Agbado to Oyingbo with eight stations. Passenger operations commenced in October, and Phase 2 is also underway.

The Lagos State Government has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to develop the 68km Green Line, which will connect the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, integrating with the Blue Line.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the MoU at the China-Africa Cooperation Summit in September 2024.

Additionally, in February 2024, the Governor announced the procurement of additional rolling stock for the Blue and Red Lines, though their arrival from China was delayed.