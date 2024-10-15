The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has officially unveiled the fare structure for the Lagos Red Line, with full passenger operations set to begin on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The first phase of the Red Line, a 27-kilometre rail project connecting Oyingbo in Lagos to Agbado in Ogun State, is expected to ease traffic congestion and offer commuters a faster, more reliable mode of transportation between Agbado, Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island.

LAMATA announced the fare structure via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, setting the fare for the complete journey from Oyingbo to Agbado at N1,500.

As with other regulated public transport systems in Lagos, payments will be made exclusively via the Cowry Card, with no cash transactions accepted.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to lead the launch of the Red Line’s passenger operations, accompanied by members of his executive council and other dignitaries. The event will feature a ceremonial ride with commuters on the first fare-paying journey, marking the official commencement of regular services.

Daily train operations on the Red Line will start at 6:00 am from Agbado. To support passengers heading to Lagos Island, connecting bus services will be available at the Oyingbo bus terminal, ensuring seamless travel.

What you should know

The Red Line is a 37-kilometer rail project, with its first phase covering 27 kilometers from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo, Lagos. This initial phase includes eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo. Construction of the Red Line began on April 15, 2021, and the first phase was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on February 29, 2024.

After a successful six-week trial, partial invitational passenger services were conducted from August 28 to September 27, 2024.

The Red Line operates under a track-sharing agreement with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), utilizing the same tracks as the Lagos-Ibadan route—a partnership established during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently announced that once the Red Line is fully operational, following the completion of its second phase, it will run 20 daily trips and transport up to 500,000 passengers per day, significantly improving transportation for Lagos residents.

A few days ago, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) granted Lagos State a six-month temporary license for the Red Line after testing its pre-operational capacity, with permanent approval contingent on further assessments.